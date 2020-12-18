 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Just in case you forgot, here are 17 other crazy things that happened in 2020   (theweek.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1508 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2020 at 8:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1. the entirety of 2020
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? As far as I'm concerned, 2020 didn't happen. For some unknown reason, the years went 2019 ...then 2021. Period.
So let it be written
So  let it be done.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to know who really killed JFK, go and ask the Dealy Llama.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I'm gonna be 63 in January, I look at 2020 as being towards the start of many sucky years ahead of me.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#2 is some corporate whoredom?  Fark off.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only crazy thing I saw at this link was a paywall.  And that's not that crazy.  Or that 2020.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What? As far as I'm concerned, 2020 didn't happen. For some unknown reason, the years went 2019 ...then 2021. Period.
So let it be written
So  let it be done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What? As far as I'm concerned, 2020 didn't happen. For some unknown reason, the years went 2019 ...then 2021. Period.
So let it be written
So  let it be done.


Ya forgot your parting GIF..........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a wormhole how do you overcome the fact that it makes you travel really fast and and some point half of you will be moving really fast and the other half won't have started moving yet?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What? As far as I'm concerned, 2020 didn't happen. For some unknown reason, the years went 2019 ...then 2021. Period.
So let it be written
So  let it be done.


It's been done
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: With a wormhole how do you overcome the fact that it makes you travel really fast and and some point half of you will be moving really fast and the other half won't have started moving yet?


Clearly you don't understand how wormholes work in movies...

/folds piece of paper in half and pokes a hole in it
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"1. We almost started World War III" .. by assassinating a terrorist.  What BS.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: As I'm gonna be 63 in January, I look at 2020 as being towards the start of many sucky years ahead of me.


47, here.
2020 makes think:
Well.... I did have a damn good run, even with that dark period, the 90s, (don't ask){or Google my Fark comments} so I can't help but think the reward of living long enough is seeing some Great Depression level horse shiat.  So I had the 90s and 2020. Not bad. All in all. Sure could be better. But, somewhere in a ditch some poor bastard would murder me to be me. So. It's all good.
/
ALSO the 90s was fun until it wasn't so damn good. But, bitter too.
//
I'll never for that 3 some and the two Ladies. Woot 00s.
///
AOC 2024.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: waxbeans: What? As far as I'm concerned, 2020 didn't happen. For some unknown reason, the years went 2019 ...then 2021. Period.
So let it be written
So  let it be done.

It's been done


Let's do, again.
🍻
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: With a wormhole how do you overcome the fact that it makes you travel really fast and and some point half of you will be moving really fast and the other half won't have started moving yet?


"It's just an engineering problem."
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What? As far as I'm concerned, 2020 didn't happen. For some unknown reason, the years went 2019 ...then 2021. Period.
So let it be written
So  let it be done.


Let's not forget that 2020 have a whole extra day. It's been one hell of a long leap year.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Yeah, that was this year.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TSLA runup and it's addition to the S&P 500 will turn out to be a prime disaster when the stock returns to Earth. Too many index funds will be savaged.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No lying dog faced pony soldier ?
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Insain2: waxbeans: What? As far as I'm concerned, 2020 didn't happen. For some unknown reason, the years went 2019 ...then 2021. Period.
So let it be written
So  let it be done.

Ya forgot your parting GIF..........[Fark user image 245x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


oh my.....
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: If you want to know who really killed JFK, go and ask the Dealy Llama.


Or the Gassy Gnome.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really like how that list went from the almost beginning of WW3 to Mr. Peanut being reincarnated as Baby Nut.
That's some absurdist stuff right there.
/Incidentally I have a jar of Planter's honey roasted on my desk right now and the vintage Mr. Peanut is staring at me through a monocled lens as I type this
 
skers69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2020.  i am 51.  I shiat my pants 11 times.  Still time for a dozen.  Taco Bell anyone?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: I really like how that list went from the almost beginning of WW3 to Mr. Peanut being reincarnated as Baby Nut.
That's some absurdist stuff right there.
/Incidentally I have a jar of Planter's honey roasted on my desk right now and the vintage Mr. Peanut is staring at me through a monocled lens as I type this


/
Sector 9 be aware subject is aware he's being watched.
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would add to the list the hasty drop of the "Redskins" name from the Washington "Football Team", going into the 2020 season with essentially no name.

Not saying a name change wasn't overdue, but to just go without a name, well that's some 2020-level derp there.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.