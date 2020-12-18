 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Hello? This is Proxima Centauri calling, what's up humans?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
49
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1406 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 Dec 2020 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Send more Chuck Berry!
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since this the Daily Fail, I now question the existence of stars, messages, and radio waves.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The NSA has been blocking alien signals for quite some time now. why are they hiding this?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read this book.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about the hyperspace bypass?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daily Mail? Now I have to question if energy transmission through a vacuum is even scientifically possible.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is followed by humans relating the story of 2020, and Proxima Centauri hanging up and blocking our stellar coordinates.

"That black spot on our star charts? Earth. We don't talk about it."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is why the deep state covertly destroyed the Arecibo radio telescope.

Do you like my new tinfoil hat?
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Bernard who?   Methinks they mean Barnard's Star.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is why the deep state covertly destroyed the Arecibo radio telescope.

Do you like my new tinfoil hat?


Made from tin recovered from the wreckage?
 
ajgeek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Is this about the hyperspace bypass?


I voted for it. Should be better then the rest of 2020.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a two letter word depicting direction of ascension.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So I guess all my Civ games finally paid off....
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
First Contact Story #1:

I was clearing brush around a fenceline and picked up a rotten timber, disturbing a nest of termites. I watched in amusement as they scurried around in panic, then tossed the timber aside and got back to work.

First Contact Story #2:

The Killing Star by Charles R. Pellegrino and George Zebrowsk

The difference between these two stories is that in the first one, I didn't bother to exterminate the termites.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Terran Invasion Of Alpha Centauri Year 2794
Youtube Eo5slCLgOQI
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This could be a big deal, according to one of my favorite books as a kid:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Earf: new phone who dis
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wasn't I supposed to a turn at Albuquerque????
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just askin for Daffy & the gang.......
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rikdanger: This could be a big deal, according to one of my favorite books as a kid:
[Fark user image image 399x499]


I had all those books. I should have held on to them, big collectors item now. Space wreck was my favorite
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Here is what our reply should be.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Greetings Proximans. I trust your experiments are proceeding to your satisfaction. As always, I am Jubeebee of Farkistan.

I have a proposal to make.

Would you accept:
My files on Italian Cooking
My files on Beyonce's Discography
$200

In exchange for:
Your files on Electrogravitonic Propulsion
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: rikdanger: This could be a big deal, according to one of my favorite books as a kid:
[Fark user image image 399x499]

I had all those books. I should have held on to them, big collectors item now. Space wreck was my favorite


I had Spacewreck! I got it as a kid and never knew there were others until I got a new roommate in 1991, and he had Great Space Battles and Spacecraft 2000-2100. He had never heard of Spacewreck. Good times. I have all four now.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
F*cking Proximans...

Never forget

i.redd.itView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 700x586]


They all look the same to me.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If they haven't yet made a close encounter, it's probable their civilization is already dead.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
..what's up, humans?
Wait, our universal translator didn't quite get the punctuation right, one more time.
What's up humans?
There, that's the question.  We'll be there shortly with our probes.  Eat lots of fiber and try to relax.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If they haven't yet made a close encounter, it's probable their civilization is already dead.


They're limited by the same physics we are - they're not close enough to matter.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: They all look the same to me.


I've been listening to a few lectures about other living beings in our universe. One physicist put it nicely...

"even if an alien race did ascend upon Earth, we'd probably never recognize it."
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
BAW GOD, IT'S FALCO!

Falco - Vienna Calling (Official Video)
Youtube MTlSjRMx5Ic
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: First Contact Story #1:

I was clearing brush around a fenceline and picked up a rotten timber, disturbing a nest of termites. I watched in amusement as they scurried around in panic, then tossed the timber aside and got back to work.

First Contact Story #2:

The Killing Star by Charles R. Pellegrino and George Zebrowsk

The difference between these two stories is that in the first one, I didn't bother to exterminate the termites.


Catherine Sakai: Ambassador! While I was out there, I saw something. What was it?
G'Kar: [points to a flower with a bug crawling on it]  What is this?
Catherine Sakai: An ant.
G'Kar: Ant.
Catherine Sakai: So much gets shipped up from Earth on commercial transports it's hard to keep them out.
G'Kar: Yeah, I have just picked it up on the tip of my glove. If I put it down again, and it asks another ant, "what was that?",
[laughs]
G'Kar: how would it explain? There are things in the universe billions of years older than either of our races. They're vast, timeless, and if they're aware of us at all, it is as little more than ants, and we have as much chance of communicating with them as an ant has with us. We know, we've tried, and we've learned that we can either stay out from underfoot or be stepped on.
Catherine Sakai: That's it? That's all you know?
G'Kar: Yes, they are a mystery. And I am both terrified and reassured to know that there are still wonders in the universe, that we have not yet explained everything. Whatever they are, Miss Sakai, they walk near Sigma 957, and they must walk there alone.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rikdanger: This could be a big deal, according to one of my favorite books as a kid:
[Fark user image image 399x499]


I want copies of those books SO BADLY.  My friend has some of them, and last I looked a few years ago they are long out of print and very expensive to buy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Send more Chuck Berry!



Rick and Morty - Human music - YouTube
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: [Fark user image 634x381]


Bernard who?   Methinks they mean Barnard's Star.


Came for this.   Thanks.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Eo5slCLg​OQI]



Berluc - Hallo Erde, hier ist Alpha (1978)
Youtube pyt58RNwmB0
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Flee.  Forget you ever saw us.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Probably just reruns of My Favorite Martian.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Somewhere on Proxima Centauri, someone is on their equivalent of Fark, reading a story about our planet and the newly-detected signals emanating from it, and saying the exact same thing.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They better not be calling collect.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sh*t.  Forgot the quote.

Ragin' Asian: If they haven't yet made a close encounter, it's probable their civilization is already dead.


Somewhere on Proxima Centauri, someone is on their equivalent of Fark, reading a story about our planet and the newly-detected signals emanating from it, and saying the exact same thing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: rikdanger: This could be a big deal, according to one of my favorite books as a kid:
[Fark user image image 399x499]

I want copies of those books SO BADLY.  My friend has some of them, and last I looked a few years ago they are long out of print and very expensive to buy.


The Internet Archive appears to have scanned copies, if that helps.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is why the deep state covertly destroyed the Arecibo radio telescope.

Do you like my new tinfoil hat?


Deep state, bwahahaha.

That's the red herring the reverse vampires want you to believe.

TMYK
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any message received from Proxima Centauri would have been received from a race of aliens whose most recent knowledge of earth was from June 2012.  If they're watching us now, they're eagerly anticipating a response from President Clinton.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I won't be surprised if our first contact from aliens is an ET trying to scam us.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.