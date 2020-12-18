 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Performing a lewd act in the privacy of your own home is your business. The same can't be said when you do it in an Aldi's parking lot   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
50
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir, this is an Aldi's.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how I make money. I do a lewd act in public and charge people $25 to make me stop. I call it anti-busking.

You would be surprised how quick people pay up.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: That's how I make money. I do a lewd act in public and charge people $25 to make me stop. I call it anti-busking.

You would be surprised how quick people pay up.


Hell of a way to pay for TotalFark.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is probably pretty easy to quietly have one off the wrist in your vehicle in a parking lot.  I didn't click the link, but I assume he was doing whatever he could to get people to watch?  That's how they get you.  Want to have a cheeky wank in public?  Then don't draw attention to yourself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was under the impression that your car/vehicle is like your own home. It's your property therefore once in your property you can do whatever you want.

just remember like your home, your car has windows.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, who hasn't done something they didn't want to do to get a quarter for one of those shopping carts. The damn things won't take credit.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gets turned on by a discount grocery?  If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you...I needed the quarter to get a grocery cart.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying that I'm disappointed.  I'm just saying that the article never really specifies what the "lewd act" was.  I'm just assuming that it was Act III of "Timon of Athens" but it would be nice if the article could confirm that.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't tell me what to do! MUH FREEDUMMS!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he letting it pop out to check if it saw its shadow?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery?


Fark user image


Maybe its not the store itself but all the women coming and going from the parking lot.

NOT SAFE FOR WORK
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you live in the Aldi's parking lot?  What then?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the location....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I'm just saying that the article never really specifies what the "lewd act" was.


The printed news has to censor themselves from openly reporting the exact incident. It's a newspaper, not Penthouse forum.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually the acid wears off before that and I realize it's not a romantic walk though the park but I'm dragging a stolen mannequin though an Arby's parking lot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm dragging a stolen mannequin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flagg99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I'm just saying that the article never really specifies what the "lewd act" was.

The printed news has to censor themselves from openly reporting the exact incident. It's a newspaper, not Penthouse forum.


Masturbating is a perfectly cromulent word that is not overly graphic. If said publication is unable to print such an intensely titillating term (than can be found in high school textbooks) then it has outlived its usefulness.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Bowser?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: It's a newspaper, not Penthouse forum.


"...not your personal erotica site."

That said, if they can't bring themselves to type the word "masturbating", that's a bit ridiculous.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always someone in truck. You never hear of people tugging it in a sporty compact car.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery? If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.

They have amazeballs frozen pizza.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you, submitter, the Aldi's parking lot IS my home!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories are always weird to me. I've never had the urge to masturbate while out running errands.

I mean...who is out and about and suddenly decides "OMG I have to stop and fap RIGHT NOW!!".
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: These stories are always weird to me. I've never had the urge to masturbate while out running errands.

I mean...who is out and about and suddenly decides "OMG I have to stop and fap RIGHT NOW!!".


Obviously this guy. Sheesh- pay attention, would you?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery?  If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.


Mariano's gets the really kinky folks
 
Buster 49
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Come on folks, get the name right.  It's Aldi NOT "Aldi's".  Have you ever seen a possessive "s" in any of their adverts?

I'll show myself out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Masturbating is a perfectly cromulent word


It most certainly is a perfectly cromulent word. I bet the writer of the article didn't know how to spell it correctly.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's Arby's and Aldi.

Get a clue., morans!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seriously...Have they not EVER been in a Wal*Mart parking lot? Wretched hives of scum and villainy..
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everywhere is home if you're brave enough.
 
quasimike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least twice in two weeks? Sounds like he does this Aldi time.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aldi requires you to pay a quarter before you pull it out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Seriously...Have they not EVER been in a Wal*Mart parking lot? Wretched hives of scum and villainy..


The most horrific things I've seen in a Wal Mart parking lot wasn't masturbation. It was the heroin junkies going around asking people for money. "hey mister, got a buck? I ran out of gas and I forgot my wallet at home"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm performing a lewd act right now, so I'm really getting a kick...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'm performing a lewd act right now, so I'm really getting a kick...


cornerofconfessions.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery? If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.

They have amazeballs frozen pizza.

[Fark user image image 850x766]


Not to mention great chocolate bars (big ones) from Germany.  Melt in your mouth.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blatz514: FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery? If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.

They have amazeballs frozen pizza.

[Fark user image image 850x766]


In Europe they carry duck and lamb.   You can allso buy entire joints of pork shoulder.

Not bad for what amounts to a 7-11.
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rent Party: blatz514: FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery? If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.

They have amazeballs frozen pizza.

[Fark user image image 850x766]

In Europe they carry duck and lamb.   You can allso buy entire joints of pork shoulder.

Not bad for what amounts to a 7-11.


Street shops in Ireland were an amazing experience- top shelf booze, decent take away. They even had Frank's Red Hot.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery?  If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.


How dare you besmirch the name of Aldi!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was videoed by Wackenhut security?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Rent Party: blatz514: FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery? If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.

They have amazeballs frozen pizza.

[Fark user image image 850x766]

In Europe they carry duck and lamb.   You can allso buy entire joints of pork shoulder.

Not bad for what amounts to a 7-11.

Street shops in Ireland were an amazing experience- top shelf booze, decent take away. They even had Frank's Red Hot.


The little Tesco near our appartment in Santry doesn't have the meat selection, but it carries a chipper, a coffee stand, and an off license section.

Hardly have to go anywhere!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're observant enough people do suspiciously weird stuff all the time in the parking lot. Saw an old guy in a Lincoln drink what appeared to be an entire bottle of Scope mouthwash in one gulp in one gulp right after exiting the Rite-Aid on a Sunday morning. People are strange
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The guy was inside his truck, so that means in order for his wanking to be visible someone would have had to proactively walk up to the truck and peer into the window. I say give the guy a break.

It's like that article from about a month ago where the priest was busted by cops for indecent exposure because he was seen through the window of a church boinking two prostitutes. Had the nosy biatch who came up to the window and peeked inside minded her own business, the priest wouldn't have been busted for anything.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blatz514: They have amazeballs frozen pizza.

[Fark user image 850x766]


If it comes from Aldi, I'm surprised it's not "Sosig pizza". ("Imported from Estonia! Now with 20% more goat sosig!")

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: If you're observant enough people do suspiciously weird stuff all the time in the parking lot. Saw an old guy in a Lincoln drink what appeared to be an entire bottle of Scope mouthwash in one gulp in one gulp right after exiting the Rite-Aid on a Sunday morning. People are strange


You'd think a career alcoholic would be better at setting himself up for the weekend so as to avoid the DTs.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FrancoFile: Who gets turned on by a discount grocery?  If you're going to whack off in your car in the parking lot, at least do it at Whole Foods or Honey Baked Hams.


We had one just last week get arrested for doing it in the women's bathroom at Walmart.
 
