(CBC)   If you want to get away with killing someone try to make sure you can't speak English and that translators are hard to find for your trial. Also maybe just don't kill anyone   (cbc.ca) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ensuring a fair trial for dialectic Inuktitut-speaking Canadian Muslim on trial for murder in Nunavut might be the biggest politico-legal minefield I've ever heard of. Is he also a gay polygamist or is he saving that for the next trial?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nunavut


Isn't that like close to the North Pole?  I think I saw it on Ice Road Truckers or something.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
,Eh
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They aren't just going to let him go. They'll probably find that the language issues weren't dealt with properly but it didn't affect the outcome of the trial. He wants to make it sound like his charter rights were trampled when they probably bent over backwards to accomodate his language.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This story should win the 2020 woke olympics.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: NikolaiFarkoff: Nunavut

Isn't that like close to the North Pole?  I think I saw it on Ice Road Truckers or something.


I thought the name came aboot because of: "Sunlight? We'll have Nunavut around here!".-

For half the year, anyway.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Facts? About a murder case? There will be none of that here.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Ensuring a fair trial for dialectic Inuktitut-speaking Canadian Muslim on trial for murder in Nunavut might be the biggest politico-legal minefield I've ever heard of. Is he also a gay polygamist or is he saving that for the next trial?


He? Enough of your cis sterotyping.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tulloch found Kingwatsiak to be a non-credible witness in large part because she said he manipulated the interpretation service, was evasive and took long pauses before answering questions.

Sound like he was trying to take advantage of the language barrier, but the judge was having Nunavut.
 
