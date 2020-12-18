 Skip to content
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   "It was always a well-known fact that he had multiple storage units just filled with records. He kept it very under wraps"   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Those are some pretty beat up record jackets getting $5.00 price tags on them. I really should start selling some of my doubles.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he kept it under wraps, then how is it a well known secret?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember perusing Bill's Records and Tapes years ago.  Bill was a chain smoker who sat behind the counter, watching everyone like they were shoplifters.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paging DJ Shadow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure those DVDs are worth a ton....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
24,000 copies of Tapestry
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once had over 1500 record albums from the 40's to the the early 90's. Lots of collectors stuff.

I lost them all in the flood of '94. I had just moved to a new place and didn't set up my shelving and had the albums lined up on the floor of a finished basement. It had snowed two feet and when that snow melted, it seeped into the basement. The cardboard just soaked up the water and ruined all the covers.

I was heartbroken.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
