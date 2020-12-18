 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Fraudulent ASLAN ministry attempts to buy $3.1M mansion with CARES Act funds, before fleeing back to Narnia after discovery   (clickorlando.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there a church that DIDN'T get PPP funds?

Why are we sending tax money to churches?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is there a church that DIDN'T get PPP funds?

Why are we sending tax money to churches?


Well this one is "foreign" ministry which is completely different. And worse.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apply for help in the U.S. as a church, $8 million +

Apply in Canada, $2k each
 
AEton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uh I'm confused about the reporting here. Are they "foreign" in the sense that they are a company registered in one place and also registered in Florida? I.e. in the same way that McDonald's is a foreign corporation?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ASLAN International Ministries


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Canada is snowy and is ruled by a white Queen.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is there a church that DIDN'T get PPP funds?

Why are we sending tax money to churches?


If you think that's bad, you should see how much tax money we give to corporations.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ASLAN is lyin'.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have the daughter cleaned up and sent to my room for punishment.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We got $1200 and a packed court .. I should make my condo a church ..
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once again it was the greed that sunk them. Had they applied for just a few hundred grand or maybe even a million, no one would probably have even noticed. The big numbers draw people's attention though.

It's like the stories you see about scammers busted after spending years raking in tens of millions of dollars.
Just get few mil, quit, and disappear and no one might even bother to come after you. But when the numbers get big enough, they have to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
More like ASSLAN, amirite?
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Closest one I could find for an ASLAN ()
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
edmo:
Well this one is "foreign" ministry which is completely different. And worse.

I believe in this case "foreign" means an organization incorporated in Ohio is registering in Florida.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaytkay: edmo:
Well this one is "foreign" ministry which is completely different. And worse.

I believe in this case "foreign" means an organization incorporated in Ohio is registering in Florida.


My experience with LLC registrations is in Illinois

NOLO dot com - "For Illinois purposes, if your LLC is formed in another state, then it is known as a foreign LLC in Illinois. In other words, foreign doesn't mean from another country. Instead, it means your business was organized under the laws of another state."
 
aseras
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So what was the red flag that got them busted? seems they had gotten away with it, if they didn't do the usual buy a car house with stolen money. were they flagged for due diligence by the title company for money coming from weird non profit corporate accounts? by the banks for funneling the money off of newly created shell acounts?

how did the reporter even get the balance histories?
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can someone tell me why your Secret Service is investigating a fraud case?  I thought they were mandated with protecting people, not money.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aseras: So what was the red flag that got them busted? seems they had gotten away with it, if they didn't do the usual buy a car house with stolen money. were they flagged for due diligence by the title company for money coming from weird non profit corporate accounts? by the banks for funneling the money off of newly created shell acounts?

how did the reporter even get the balance histories?


Shocking as it may seem, financial companies are required to conduct due diligence on their clients. When something doesn't add up or is otherwise suspicious, the company is required to file a report, which is ultimately reviewed by the Treasury/Secret Service.

This is an example of regulations working.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Can someone tell me why your Secret Service is investigating a fraud case?  I thought they were mandated with protecting people, not money.


They are part of the Treasury Department.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Can someone tell me why your Secret Service is investigating a fraud case?  I thought they were mandated with protecting people, not money.


They are part of the Treasury Department and investigate financial crimes like fraud, counterfeiting etc..
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Invalid Litter Dept: Can someone tell me why your Secret Service is investigating a fraud case?  I thought they were mandated with protecting people, not money.

They are part of the Treasury Department.


Sorry, were a part of Treasury, now under Homeland Security. They still investigate bank fraud.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Can someone tell me why your Secret Service is investigating a fraud case?  I thought they were mandated with protecting people, not money.


I worked mail order many moons ago. We had a $10K or $20K order shipped to a neighboring state which turned out to be credit card fraud. The bank didn't care. Visa didn't care. The police in both states did not care.

Finally, we found that the Secret Service cared. They sent an agent disguised as a UPS driver to make a delivery.

/ CSB
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is there a church that DIDN'T get PPP funds?

Why are we sending tax money to churches?


So Trump can win the election in 2020. He needs the evangelicals.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So pleased to see a Traveller reference in the primary post.
 
