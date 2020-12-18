 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(FactCheck)   The 10 most egregious whoppers of 2020   (factcheck.org) divider line
38
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1453 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2020 at 11:35 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soranews24.comView Full Size
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 7 everyday Trump lies, and 3 Biden lies that aren't even top 100 "for balance".

Sounds about right.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess the author(s) had to work hard to find at least something to claim that Biden whoppered about, but putting that in the top ten was farking ridiculous, there are 9,999 bigger whoppers from trumpy vomited all over us with that make this a truly stupid article.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I came here to post the Halloween Black Whopper but I see that has been taken care of.  Carry on!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: [soranews24.com image 640x775]


Japan gotta Japan.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More proof that both sides are bad.  I knew it!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tedious job, narrowing 20,000 down to ten.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: More proof that both sides are bad.  I knew it!


Without the s/ your comment suggests room temperature IQness.
 
phenn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wrong on HCQ? Hasn't that been walked back? I mean, other countries are using it with somewhat promising results. Here in Costa Rica, they use HCQ, a serious updose of Zinc and some antibody from horses. I shiat you not. The results have been pretty promising. Most of our fatalities from COVID have been in the 80-90 year range.

The rest of the list can stand, mind you. I just wish we could stop paying attention to this ugly chapter and move on to our next abomination.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
BSABSVR
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is it about the media's delicate sensibilities that it can't call a lie a lie? It's a "whopper," a "false claim," it's "disputed." How is this much different from "alternative facts?"

Is it really too much to ask to call it a "lie?" Why come up with euphemisms to help people with ulterior motives or people acting in bad faith?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

king of vegas: BSABSVR


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thought​-​terminating_clich%C3%A9
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: What is it about the media's delicate sensibilities that it can't call a lie a lie? It's a "whopper," a "false claim," it's "disputed." How is this much different from "alternative facts?"

Is it really too much to ask to call it a "lie?" Why come up with euphemisms to help people with ulterior motives or people acting in bad faith?


Well this isn't "the media", it's just a website that equates Biden correctly saying that a lot less people would be dead, with the daily lies of Republicans. So it's not surprising they don't call lies lies.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I guess the author(s) had to work hard to find at least something to claim that Biden whoppered about, but putting that in the top ten was farking ridiculous, there are 9,999 bigger whoppers from trumpy vomited all over us with that make this a truly stupid article.


BSAB. Always, BSAB.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: What is it about the media's delicate sensibilities that it can't call a lie a lie? It's a "whopper," a "false claim," it's "disputed." How is this much different from "alternative facts?"

Is it really too much to ask to call it a "lie?" Why come up with euphemisms to help people with ulterior motives or people acting in bad faith?


If you don't know that a "whopper" is a lie, that's on you.  The word "false" appears 45 times in the article.  This complaint smacks of "Why can't he say RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM??"  Com'on, you get the point here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: king of vegas: BSABSVR

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thought-​terminating_clich%C3%A9


Hahaha no.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: [soranews24.com image 640x775]


They trying to kill those itty bitty Japanese people in one sitting? Seems bad for business.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: [soranews24.com image 640x775]


That's burger costs $13. Not sure if worth it.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you just used every time Trump said, "Nobody knows more about ___________ than me.", it would fill a top 100. With more than a few dishonorable mentions.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I won't come in your mouth"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like how the had to include one of Biden overstating something compared to the massive 25,000+ lies tRump has told.

//Windmills cause cancer and there are invisible planes
 
Denjiro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had a pretty egregious Whopper last week. Half the top bun was missing so ketchup and mayo got all over the inside of the wrapper and then spread to coat the whole thing.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Denjiro: I had a pretty egregious Whopper last week. Half the top bun was missing so ketchup and mayo got all over the inside of the wrapper and then spread to coat the whole thing.


tRump gets his massive Whoppers from KFC.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So Biden claiming that Trumps lack of a response to COVID killed more people is a lie? But Trump downplayed the lethality of it from the start and that did cost lives. I am sure a bit of research will show Bidens claim is less of a lie and more that he didn't have facts to back it up but the data is probably out there.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "I won't come in your mouth"


"Just the tip"
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 282x253]


Get on my level son,

s.blogcdn.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: So Biden claiming that Trumps lack of a response to COVID killed more people is a lie? But Trump downplayed the lethality of it from the start and that did cost lives. I am sure a bit of research will show Bidens claim is less of a lie and more that he didn't have facts to back it up but the data is probably out there.


It's a one-word error. All he had to say is "most" of those people wouldn't be dead if the pandemic had been handled correctly, instead of "all" of them.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bingethinker: groppet: So Biden claiming that Trumps lack of a response to COVID killed more people is a lie? But Trump downplayed the lethality of it from the start and that did cost lives. I am sure a bit of research will show Bidens claim is less of a lie and more that he didn't have facts to back it up but the data is probably out there.

It's a one-word error. All he had to say is "most" of those people wouldn't be dead if the pandemic had been handled correctly, instead of "all" of them.


Even that's debatable.  "More" is unquestionably true.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IlGreven: So 7 everyday Trump lies, and 3 Biden lies that aren't even top 100 "for balance".

Sounds about right.


Biden is a serial exaggerator (and plagiarist).  Not to mention groper.

Of course any occurrences of these going forward will be ignored by Fark libs because he's a dem.

"That's just Joe being Joe:)"
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They were able to narrow it down to ten?
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.