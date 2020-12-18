 Skip to content
(KMBC Kansas City)   The airplane that almost prevented Harrison Ford from making Call of the Wild will now be in a museum   (kmbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It belongs in a museum
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly, yes. Land? NO!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your average grampa were involved in as many air mishaps as this cranky old bastard his license would have been revoked years ago and he'd probably be locked in a room where he couldn't harm others.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put it with that "Into the Wild" bus.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If your average grampa were involved in as many air mishaps as this cranky old bastard his license would have been revoked years ago and he'd probably be locked in a room where he couldn't harm others.


This is a metaphor for America
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It belongs in a museum


My first thought too.

Would have been nice to have it in the headline, but hey, it's 2020.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Surely you can't be serious.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If your average grampa were involved in as many air mishaps as this cranky old bastard his license would have been revoked years ago and he'd probably be locked in a room where he couldn't harm others.


That jackass can't even get the hyperdrive to work.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gusgus - Call of the Wild
Youtube gXIsd8NJaTE
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts. He's made a lot of special modifications himself.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Believe it or not, there's actually video footage of Harrison Ford flying during this incident
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All these times I've been to Kansas City and I never knew that museum existed.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Surely you can't be serious.


Don't call me Shirley!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Snakes on Indy's Plane
Youtube dL3ZIc5IL2w
 
Richard Freckle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It belongs in a museum


SO DO YOUUUUU...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait, the title says "Harrison Forde"

Better check the bite marks in that pencil.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
GET MY PLANE OFF ME!!!
 
Eravior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Plane Harrison Ford crash landed now part of KC museum"

Which one?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should have had him fly it into the museum
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Plane Harrison Ford crash landed now part of KC museum"

Which one?


He is hard on aircraft/spaceships.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
