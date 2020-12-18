 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Metro riders should avoid the stable   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/f​b​i-agent-involved-in-shooting-aboard-re​d-line-train-police-say
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they don't like horseplay on the metro

https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/​t​rafficandcommuting/horseplay-by-boys-a​t-metro-station-descends-into-accusati​ons-of-assault-excessive-force-and-13-​year-old-in-cuffs/2020/02/09/914ea48a-​4b9b-11ea-b721-9f4cdc90bc1c_story.html​
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The fact that there is no info so long after this has happened is pretty clear that this was not exactly a clean shoot.

If they had anything at all like "he bumped agent and agent thought he was going for gun" or setting it would be released.

The only other option is they were following someone to get to a bigger fish and that person caught on and they don't want to spook bigger fish by saying they shot the person they were tailing.

I'm assuming it's the former, not the latter though.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe the agent was doing a back flip?
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dkulprit: The fact that there is no info so long after this has happened is pretty clear that this was not exactly a clean shoot.

If they had anything at all like "he bumped agent and agent thought he was going for gun" or setting it would be released.

The only other option is they were following someone to get to a bigger fish and that person caught on and they don't want to spook bigger fish by saying they shot the person they were tailing.

I'm assuming it's the former, not the latter though.


I'm going with lovers quarrel and subsequent cover up.

At least no horses seem to have been harmed.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
YAY A PAYWALL LINK!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your other DC transit option is to take a bus  The good news is they don't mow down near as many pedestrians as they used to.
 
