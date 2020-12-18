 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Rarely seen Shirley Jackson story is finally published. I guess the literary world has finally won the lottery   (kiro7.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My most favorite author in the world.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You died young. I'm sorry Mrs. Jackson.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: My most favorite author in the world.


And she was adorable in The Partridge Family.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm confused. i thought she was the Mom in The Partridge Family.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: i'm confused. i thought she was the Mom in The Partridge Family.


Are you serious?
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sundial and The Haunting of Hill House are the best ghost stories I have ever read.
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: sinko swimo: i'm confused. i thought she was the Mom in The Partridge Family.

Are you serious?


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: You died young. I'm sorry Mrs. Jackson.


You nasty?
 
maxheck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CS,B, my high-school G/F's mom was a regular correspondent with Shirley Alexis Jackson, and so their daughters had "Shilough" or "Alexis" as a middle name.

Just one of those weird things.

Also, "The Haunting of Hill House" is a very freaky story and movie.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxheck: CS,B, my high-school G/F's mom was a regular correspondent with Shirley Alexis Jackson, and so their daughters had "Shilough" or "Alexis" as a middle name.

Just one of those weird things.

Also, "The Haunting of Hill House" is a very freaky story and movie.


And whatever walked there, walked alone.

Stephen King owes so much of 'Salem's Lot to The Haunting of Hill House.

I have several of Jackson's novels and short story collections, and look forward to reading this one.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tasteme: You died young. I'm sorry Mrs. Jackson.


OOoohhh, I am for real!
 
maxheck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: maxheck: CS,B, my high-school G/F's mom was a regular correspondent with Shirley Alexis Jackson, and so their daughters had "Shilough" or "Alexis" as a middle name.

Just one of those weird things.

Also, "The Haunting of Hill House" is a very freaky story and movie.

And whatever walked there, walked alone.

Stephen King owes so much of 'Salem's Lot to The Haunting of Hill House.

I have several of Jackson's novels and short story collections, and look forward to reading this one.


I like Stephen King for the most part, and I'll excuse him for this...

He stole probably the worst purple prose line of any H.P. Lovecraft line in Jerusalem's Lot...

"The psychopompotic trilling of the Whipporwhills" straight from "The Dunwich Horror."

I'm sorry, but 10,000 monkeys will never hit on that particular bit of prose.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: sinko swimo: i'm confused. i thought she was the Mom in The Partridge Family.

Are you serious?


You think that's bad? I was hoping this was about the OutKast song.

Ms. Jackson
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Her settings were often depicted as gothic, Victorian houses, but she grew up in a "moderne/International-style" home in San Francisco designed by her architect grandfather (Bugbee, himself a 2nd gen architect in the Bay Area) in an affluent neighborhood. The architectures of her stories were built into her imagination early on.

My favorites of her writings are the vignettes of living in a New England college town ("Life Among the Savages") and of her four children ("Raising Demons"). Even these are permeated with descriptions of buildings & structure; book shelves constantly recur. The houses she claims to live in are endless struggles of poor planning, narrow passages & the remains of frustrating & complicated design that affects her to the point she often simply gives up, which I see as allegories of the construction of writing.

Architecture is a constant theme of Shirley Jackson. Interesting: windows = hope.
 
