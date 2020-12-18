 Skip to content
(WTSP)   Beachgoer finds 71 pounds of cocaine on Florida beach. It's true, in stormy weather you can expect a lot of onshore blow   (wtsp.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any word on who dun dropped them bales of cocaine?
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing that he was honest and turned that 30 pounds of cocaine over to Law Enforcement. Hopefully, the cops will just destroy the 10 pounds of coke before any of it makes it onto the streets.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man...I know it would be soooo stupid, but I'd be awful tempted to grab just one kilo (I'm not greedy) and farking RUN get in my car and not look back.
Then call everyone cool I know for one big part-ay!!!!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is so pretty at Christmas when the snow covers the beaches.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could only carry the other 29 pounds to his car?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't do it, but I would've took a couple of them for STEM.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it always a Good Samaritan - were the Great Samaritans already at the soup kitchen?

Where my Bad Samaritans at?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nuff said on that note boyz...........
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline you will never read:

MyRealName turns in xx pounds of cocaine that he found at the location
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, apparently I'm more honest than a lot of you Farkers.

I would have reported the 70 lbs of cocaine to the police.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.


The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said on that note Boyz!!!!!
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Man...I know it would be soooo stupid, but I'd be awful tempted to grab just one kilo (I'm not greedy) and farking RUN get in my car and not look back.
Then call everyone cool I know for one big part-ay!!!!


There was an article a few years back where some fishermen found a brick or two of cocaine floating off Florida (?).  Anyway, the more adventurous one of the two decided to do a line of it and died.  Apparently he was used to the 90% laxative powder kind of cocaine and dosed himself accordingly.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Is there a Palm Beach lost and found reclamation center?
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I learned anything from 'No Country for Old Men,' it's to switch out the bags immediately and never go back to the location you found the goodies.   Also don't take said goodies to your house.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.

The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.


I did say from a pay phone.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Well, apparently I'm more honest than a lot of you Farkers.

I would have reported the 70 lbs of cocaine to the police.


We appreciate you notifying us to report the 60lbs of cocaine you discovered. We have determined the 50lbs of cocaine has a street value of 10 million dollars. For public safety reasons, the 40lbs of cocaine is now in a police secured evidence room until all 30lbs of cocaine are safely destroyed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised there's still money in weed smuggling.
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, white lobster, the only kind of lobster I could ever handle..
 
SpectroBoy [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm surprised there's still money in weed smuggling.


Some of us still live in prohibition states.
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine (Live)
Youtube N07h88o3Dc4
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: Well, apparently I'm more honest than a lot of you Farkers.

I would have reported the 70 lbs of cocaine to the police.


Nope. Not me. I would've kept it all and sold it to close friends only.

capitalism...yeah buddy!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mateomaui: fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.

The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.

I did say from a pay phone.


Any cell towers that pinged your mobile phone while you were in the area will have records indicating when you were there. Calling from a payphone just adds a couple hoops for the cops to jump through to find out who found the marching powder.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/z7eD2PFBhlE
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Well, apparently I'm more honest than a lot of you Farkers.

I would have reported the 70 lbs of cocaine to the police.


And they would have entered that 25 pounds of cocaine into the evidence locker.
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bowen: Any word on who dun dropped them bales of cocaine?


Some low fling airplane, I'm sure
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mateomaui: fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.

The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.

I did say from a pay phone.


WHAT YEAR IS IT?!?!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's square grouper season already?
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/N07h88o3​Dc4]


Crap, bet me to it.

/see em live 3 times.
//Gawd Bless Rockabilly
///J.I.M.B.O.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zang: Combustion: Man...I know it would be soooo stupid, but I'd be awful tempted to grab just one kilo (I'm not greedy) and farking RUN get in my car and not look back.
Then call everyone cool I know for one big part-ay!!!!

There was an article a few years back where some fishermen found a brick or two of cocaine floating off Florida (?).  Anyway, the more adventurous one of the two decided to do a line of it and died.  Apparently he was used to the 90% laxative powder kind of cocaine and dosed himself accordingly.


This. How you could even have 100% confidence the substance was in fact blow?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I found that much cocaine, I'm walking away. I'm not calling anyone, and I'm damn sure not taking any. I don't need a visit from this guy:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: If I found that much cocaine, I'm walking away. I'm not calling anyone, and I'm damn sure not taking any. I don't need a visit from this guy:
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x279]


"Hey, what's with the oxygen tan-AGHHH!"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

berylman: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x168] Is there a Palm Beach lost and found reclamation center?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bowen: Any word on who dun dropped them bales of cocaine?

whoever did is probably dead now.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.

The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.

I did say from a pay phone.

Any cell towers that pinged your mobile phone while you were in the area will have records indicating when you were there. Calling from a payphone just adds a couple hoops for the cops to jump through to find out who found the marching powder.


This assumes:
- they know the original location
- they know when it was found/moved from the original location
- finder had their phone on them at the time of discovery
- there were few enough cell phones at the beach recently to reasonably narrow it down
- person moving it was dumb enough to keep their phone turned on and with them during relocation, instead of leaving it at home
- person dumb enough to say "yeah it was me" when they're checking everyone who was at the beach recently for lack of anything else to go on

But sure, whatever.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: mateomaui: fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.

The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.

I did say from a pay phone.

WHAT YEAR IS IT?!?!


They exist.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I'm surprised there's still money in weed smuggling.


Some years ago friends of mine found bricks of weed floating off the coast of Mexico. They had a fun vacation.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should read: recently retired person turns in 5 pounds of cocaine found on beach
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Some years ago friends of mine found bricks of weed floating off the coast of Mexico. They had a fun vacation.


While playing in a local band, our saxophonist dealt weed on the side. I think he had an ounce with him after one show and we all went to the Waffle House after the gig.

Had a nice time, ate some waffles and then we decided to ride home in the band van.

About 20 miles out, the sax guy says..."Oh fark...I left my pot at the Waffle House"

We knew if we turned around either it was gone or the cops would be there waiting.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mateomaui: capt.snicklefritz: mateomaui: fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.

The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.

I did say from a pay phone.

WHAT YEAR IS IT?!?!

They exist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: CFitzsimmons: Some years ago friends of mine found bricks of weed floating off the coast of Mexico. They had a fun vacation.

While playing in a local band, our saxophonist dealt weed on the side. I think he had an ounce with him after one show and we all went to the Waffle House after the gig.

Had a nice time, ate some waffles and then we decided to ride home in the band van.

About 20 miles out, the sax guy says..."Oh fark...I left my pot at the Waffle House"

We knew if we turned around either it was gone or the cops would be there waiting.


Dude...I just want to say that I really enjoy your stories.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: mateomaui: capt.snicklefritz: mateomaui: fragMasterFlash: mateomaui: I don't know if I would have personally handed this over... maybe hide it and call it in from a pay phone.

The real biatch about finding something like this is that if the cops ever find out it was there they will check phone records to see who has been in the area recently and come knocking on your door if they think you took some for yourself.

I did say from a pay phone.

WHAT YEAR IS IT?!?!

They exist.

[Fark user image image 325x294]


Your belief is irrelevant to the existence of pay phones.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: "It's not what you expect to find during a walk on the beach -- a bag full of cocaine."

Around here you do...
 
