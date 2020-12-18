 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1878, the last member of the Molly Maguires is executed, marking the end of Anglo-Irish punk bands until 1982 and The Pogues   (history.com) divider line
20
    More: Vintage  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2020 at 12:56 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Organized labor has never been tolerated in America.  We prefer slaves here.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a word about the BS "trails"? The Molly Maguires were for workers rights and 20 of them lost their lives for it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Not a word about the BS "trails"? The Molly Maguires were for workers rights and 20 of them lost their lives for it.


There's lots of information about them in Jim Thorpe PA at their historical society and especially on the walls of Molly Maguire's Pub. Good place to drink.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only the Mollies had a larger public profile, I wouldn't have had to spend my whole life correcting people who insisted on spelling my name McGuire.  I had to wait for Tom Cruise to make that movie and then go insane.

/workers' rights are also important
//we named the cat Molly
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thorpe: There's lots of information about them in Jim Thorpe PA at their historical society and especially on the walls of Molly Maguire's Pub.


Molly Maguires
Youtube 4mT2PztKgZY


Add to that a song by the Tartan Terrors, a frequent visitor to Jim Thorpe.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
THE COAL MUST FLOW!!!
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thorpe: iheartscotch: Not a word about the BS "trails"? The Molly Maguires were for workers rights and 20 of them lost their lives for it.

There's lots of information about them in Jim Thorpe PA at their historical society and especially on the walls of Molly Maguire's Pub. Good place to drink.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


if any FARKers are looking for a great place to visit any time of the year - Jim Thorpe is a must. I haven't done the old jail tour yet where some of the Molly Maguire's were hung, but when I can I will. the town has a European feel to it with little shops, bars and restaurants tucked away, and even an opera house. the train excursion is always neat
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Frowns on your Shenanigans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some unions have outlived their uselessness.......
But others hav.......
I'll be back later after the movie!!!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Organized labor has never been tolerated in America.  We prefer slaves here.


That, and people fighting for the common man always gets beaten down.  Conservative terrorists like Carrie Nation get rewarded.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

poconojoe: thorpe: iheartscotch: Not a word about the BS "trails"? The Molly Maguires were for workers rights and 20 of them lost their lives for it.

There's lots of information about them in Jim Thorpe PA at their historical society and especially on the walls of Molly Maguire's Pub. Good place to drink.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

if any FARKers are looking for a great place to visit any time of the year - Jim Thorpe is a must. I haven't done the old jail tour yet where some of the Molly Maguire's were hung, but when I can I will. the town has a European feel to it with little shops, bars and restaurants tucked away, and even an opera house. the train excursion is always neat


I wouldn't recommend going there in winter so much. The streets and buildings act as wind tunnels and it's a cold river town in a steep stream valley. The rest of the year though, I agree with you. When it's open (screw COVID BTW) the Opera House has live music 4 nights a week at reasonable prices and the strongest drinks in town. Several other good places to drink. Good places to eat from cheap to expensive and the whole Lehigh valley area around there is beautiful.

I miss the Halloween weekend burlesque shows at the Opera House.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Though the deaths of the vigilante Molly Maguires helped quell the activity of the secret society, the increased assimilation of the Irish into mainstream society and their upward mobility out of the coal jobs was the real reason that protective secret societies like the Molly Maguires eventually faded into obscurity.

That is an interesting way to write "brutal crackdown on any organised labour movement by the State",
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


How would they know?
 
Magnus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Organized labor has never been tolerated in America.  We prefer slaves here.


Yes, police unions have been totally suppressed.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thorpe: I wouldn't recommend going there in winter so much. The streets and buildings act as wind tunnels and it's a cold river town in a steep stream valley. The rest of the year though, I agree with you. When it's open (screw COVID BTW) the Opera House has live music 4 nights a week at reasonable prices and the strongest drinks in town. Several other good places to drink. Good places to eat from cheap to expensive and the whole Lehigh valley area around there is beautiful.


I think that place has lost alot of it's charm as there are too many tourists. It's impossible to drive through it, because someone will jump in front of your car, cause crosswalks? What are those? Don't even think about finding a parking space and the stores, while I do like them, are so small they get crowded too easily.

The opera house is the shining gem of that town and I do love going to shows there. Most of the shows are after tourist hours when the town calms down again.
 
Kuta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They're drinkers
They're liars
But they're men!
 
OgreTronicsInc.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Magnus: Marcus Aurelius: Organized labor has never been tolerated in America.  We prefer slaves here.

Yes, police unions have been totally suppressed.


Police unions aren't unions. They're criminal extortion rackets that give unionism a bad name.
 
Magnus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreTronicsInc.: Magnus: Marcus Aurelius: Organized labor has never been tolerated in America.  We prefer slaves here.

Yes, police unions have been totally suppressed.

Police unions aren't unions. They're criminal extortion rackets that give unionism a bad name.


Police unions are unions.  You just don't like the people they represent.

Screen Actor Guild is definitely celebrated in the US.  We go gaga over their award shows and no one biatches about it  Ronald Reagan was president of that union.

You hating something doesn't change what it is.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's now a crappy dance club by our university.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magnus: OgreTronicsInc.: Magnus: Marcus Aurelius: Organized labor has never been tolerated in America.  We prefer slaves here.

Yes, police unions have been totally suppressed.

Police unions aren't unions. They're criminal extortion rackets that give unionism a bad name.

Police unions are unions.  You just don't like the people they represent.


Police "unions" are what they bring in to crack the skulls of people in actual unions.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.