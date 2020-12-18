 Skip to content
 
(Al Jazeera)   US Muslim groups accuse OIC of abetting China's Uighur genocide, although the organization claims they don't see it at all   (aljazeera.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee ya think? All those muslim countries US IS GREAT SATAN has not said a goddamn thing about this crime against humanity of their own people.

It would be like if Germany started putting jews in concentration camps and Israel didnt say shiat.

Muslim countries leaders are sellouts or worse.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The OIC consists of 57 Muslim-majority nations and frequently takes up cases in which it believes Muslims are mistreated, criticising Israel for its occupation of Palestinian territories and, at Pakistan's behest, speaking on India's Hindu nationalist government.

But the group headquartered in Saudi Arabia has not voiced alarm over China's western region of Xinjiang, where rights groups say that more than a million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are being held in camps as part of an effort to stamp out Islamic customs and forcibly integrate the community.

If a coalition of 57 muslim majority nations aren't seeing it then perhaps the CIA/MI6 propaganda is just that. And Saudi Arabia is best friends with the US and home to 2 of the 3 sacred sites of Islam.

I get hammered on this site for saying I don't buy the bullsh*t on China and some think I'm paid or whatever. LOL I wish. I could use they money. I'm someone who loves history and had been studying a bit on the spice trades. I also read up on the Opium Wars. That is a nasty bit of Colonialism that taints everything that happens between China and The West (and is why Hong Kong was a British colony).

China has been trying to deal with extremism in that province for over a decade now. That extremism looks to have been bleeding over from Afghanistan, which it borders:

Fark user imageView Full Size


A short write up of these concerns in 2010 can be found here: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/​1​0.1080/00396338.2010.506813

It isn't all the Uighars who are in camps. It is some. Islam is not against the law in China and has never been. Muslims have been going to mosque in China since the 800s.. I think that's the earliest date they were in China.

Look, I do not advocate for the suppression of any people and I certainly have my issues with China, but to paint what is going on as a genocide is a gross exaggeration of what is going on- it isn't even close to the level of, say, the genocidal laws in place that are used to govern the Native Americans of the US. (Indian termination policy of the 1940s, 50s and 60s was real!)

China describes the camps as vocational training centres and says that like Western nations, it is working to "reduce the allure of Islamic extremism".

This is where critical thinking skills are required. You have a minority within a minority that is radicalized. How do you deal with them? China isn't going to gas them like Iraq did with the Kurds. They aren't going to 'kill the indian to save the man' like the US. What should they do? I don't have the answer and it looks like they are still trying to figure it out.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nadie_AZ: The OIC consists of 57 Muslim-majority nations and frequently takes up cases in which it believes Muslims are mistreated, criticising Israel for its occupation of Palestinian territories and, at Pakistan's behest, speaking on India's Hindu nationalist government.

But the group headquartered in Saudi Arabia has not voiced alarm over China's western region of Xinjiang, where rights groups say that more than a million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are being held in camps as part of an effort to stamp out Islamic customs and forcibly integrate the community.

If a coalition of 57 muslim majority nations aren't seeing it then perhaps the CIA/MI6 propaganda is just that. And Saudi Arabia is best friends with the US and home to 2 of the 3 sacred sites of Islam.


Or maybe those 57 countries asked China about it and they found China's explanation moving

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.