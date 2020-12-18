 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   US sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA proclamation may have effect on NATO, as most people recoil in horror at the idea of putting Caatsap on Turkey   (aljazeera.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In other times, this would be no big deal. A side benefit is we'd get our hands on state-of-the art systems built by an enemy.

Why would the president insist on sanctioning allies and protecting enemies? Odd.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You have to put somethingon turkey, it's so damned bland otherwise.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not Trump.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ahh yes a Bahstan joke
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark Turkey.  They are quickly becoming an authoritative dictatorship, and not even a really friendly one to the US.
 
Scythed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russia and Turkey are at odds on every geopolitical issue aside from hating U.S. hegemony. If that's the alliance Erdogan wants then we should let him have it, as it would be guaranteed to backfire disastrously for one or both parties.
 
