(The Scottish Sun)   Scots jet skier who crossed Irish Sea to reach his girlfriend is going to get it from her when he gets out of jail. Really get it   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

23 Comments
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looking like this AND she has a Scottish accent??? Hell, I would jump into the frigid Delaware river, swim past Philly, out to sea, and cross the atlantic to reach her.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 407x750]
Looking like this AND she has a Scottish accent??? Hell, I would jump into the frigid Delaware river, swim past Philly, out to sea, and cross the atlantic to reach her.



Fark user imageView Full Size


/much like a shart, never trust a lone selfie
//yes she's still cute in the second pic. first pic she's OY! whoa
///will have to see knee sharpness before making final determination
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading what she had to say - yeah, his is getting sucked.
Maybe even some butt stuff.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: After reading what she had to say - yeah, his is getting sucked.
Maybe even some butt stuff.


Rusty trombone it is then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better up your jet ski game, Kenny...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It took him 4.5 hrs to go 25 miles on a jet ski? at 5.5 mph he could have rowed there
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
25 miles across the sea. The Isle of Man is a-waitin' for me.

14 days.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hate those filters. No one looks like that...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: I hate those filters. No one looks like that...


I came in here to say that I wonder what she looks like.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She gonna give him the ol' spicy haggis?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let me send them my Gram pictures, instead of the ones I really look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 407x750]
Looking like this AND she has a Scottish accent??? Hell, I would jump into the frigid Delaware river, swim past Philly, out to sea, and cross the atlantic to reach her.


[Fark user image 635x570]

/much like a shart, never trust a lone selfie
//yes she's still cute in the second pic. first pic she's OY! whoa
///will have to see knee sharpness before making final determination


Must also question a woman who lives on the Isle of Man.  Who names these isles anyway?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I feel like he should have been able to get away with this. It sounds like a GTA mission where you make a stupid mistake and get a star on your ass. I predict he will replay the mission, maybe use a submarine next time.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

petec: It took him 4.5 hrs to go 25 miles on a jet ski? at 5.5 mph he could have rowed there


Article said he'd never driven one before. First 2-3 hours was probably spent within 100 yds of his starting point. Would have been bright to gas up before leaving as he arrived with 10 min of fuel left.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hammettman: gameshowhost: WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 407x750]
Looking like this AND she has a Scottish accent??? Hell, I would jump into the frigid Delaware river, swim past Philly, out to sea, and cross the atlantic to reach her.


[Fark user image 635x570]

/much like a shart, never trust a lone selfie
//yes she's still cute in the second pic. first pic she's OY! whoa
///will have to see knee sharpness before making final determination

Must also question a woman who lives on the Isle of Man.  Who names these isles anyway?


You peaked my interest.
From the googles
The island's name derives from Manannán, the Celtic god of the sea
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theToadMan: The island's name derives from Manannán, the Celtic god of the sea


Backformation, I'm afraid. Probably means "Mountainous Isle".
 
Irisclara
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

theToadMan: hammettman: gameshowhost: WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 407x750]
Looking like this AND she has a Scottish accent??? Hell, I would jump into the frigid Delaware river, swim past Philly, out to sea, and cross the atlantic to reach her.


[Fark user image 635x570]

/much like a shart, never trust a lone selfie
//yes she's still cute in the second pic. first pic she's OY! whoa
///will have to see knee sharpness before making final determination

Must also question a woman who lives on the Isle of Man.  Who names these isles anyway?

You peaked my interest.
From the googles
The island's name derives from Manannán, the Celtic god of the sea


piqued
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Irisclara: theToadMan: hammettman: gameshowhost: WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 407x750]
Looking like this AND she has a Scottish accent??? Hell, I would jump into the frigid Delaware river, swim past Philly, out to sea, and cross the atlantic to reach her.


[Fark user image 635x570]

/much like a shart, never trust a lone selfie
//yes she's still cute in the second pic. first pic she's OY! whoa
///will have to see knee sharpness before making final determination

Must also question a woman who lives on the Isle of Man.  Who names these isles anyway?

You peaked my interest.
From the googles
The island's name derives from Manannán, the Celtic god of the sea

piqued


No fair piquing!
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Irisclara: theToadMan: hammettman: gameshowhost: WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 407x750]
Looking like this AND she has a Scottish accent??? Hell, I would jump into the frigid Delaware river, swim past Philly, out to sea, and cross the atlantic to reach her.


[Fark user image 635x570]

/much like a shart, never trust a lone selfie
//yes she's still cute in the second pic. first pic she's OY! whoa
///will have to see knee sharpness before making final determination

Must also question a woman who lives on the Isle of Man.  Who names these isles anyway?

You peaked my interest.
From the googles
The island's name derives from Manannán, the Celtic god of the sea

piqued



PICT


hehehehehe
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw pictures of three different women in that story.  Are any or all of them somehow involved?
 
Road_King
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But is he getting it?  Really getting it?
 
petec
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: I hate those filters. No one looks like that...


It's like beer goggles, the view is a bit hazy, but man she is beautiful
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: petec: It took him 4.5 hrs to go 25 miles on a jet ski? at 5.5 mph he could have rowed there

Article said he'd never driven one before. First 2-3 hours was probably spent within 100 yds of his starting point. Would have been bright to gas up before leaving as he arrived with 10 min of fuel left.


Currents....
 
