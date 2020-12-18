 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   "It's been a long time since an infectious disease was the leading cause of death for the whole country... and it's a tragic milestone we could've prevented"   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.
 
Chariset
2 hours ago  
My 13-year-old niece has it.

Fark Trump sideways with something knobby... and don't use any lube.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  
ItS jUsT tHe FlU!!!!!
 
APO_Buddha
1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: ItS jUsT tHe FlU!!!!!


Right?! fark those people claiming this.
 
stuffy
1 hour ago  
Suck it Heart Disease.
 
groppet
1 hour ago  
Can't wait to hear from the "B-b-but preexisting conditions" and "Inflated numbers for more money" crowd about this.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: Mrtraveler01: ItS jUsT tHe FlU!!!!!

Right?! fark those people claiming this.


Fark isn't a strong enough word.

/neither is the word that "fark" is a filter for
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
Thanks Tr...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... oh.
 
nyan9mm
1 hour ago  

Chariset: My 13-year-old niece has it.

Fark Trump sideways with something knobby... and don't use any lube.


I know I'm just a random person on the internet, but I'm sorry to hear that. I hope everything turns out alright and she recovers quickly and painlessly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  
MAGI. Many Are Getting Interred.
 
odinsposse
1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: Mrtraveler01: ItS jUsT tHe FlU!!!!!

Right?! fark those people claiming this.


Those same people are now claiming the numbers are inflated and it's the government's fault economies are contracting due to people not going out. And you should take them seriously even though they demonstrated they are complete idiots.
 
Cache
1 hour ago  
Add plague to an impressive list of GOP accomplishments:
Crash of '29
Joseph McCarthy
Watergate
IranContra
War over non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq
Crash of '08
Trump (too numerous to mention)

Now we have citizens threatening citizens over fictional voting ballots.
Thank you conservatives.  You have made quite a difference.
 
Godscrack
1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
1 hour ago  
This is just the opening salvo. The Ogallala Aquafer is drying up under the high plains, and man-made climate change is about to make the sun belt too hot to live in, even for Arizonans.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Those same people are now claiming the numbers are inflated and it's the government's fault economies are contracting due to people not going out.


Now?

They've been saying that rubbish since this whole thing began.
 
Skeleton Man
1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: ItS jUsT tHe FlU!!!!!


And someone once died from a heart attack.
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.


It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.
 
Baloo Uriza
1 hour ago  

Cache: Add plague to an impressive list of GOP accomplishments:
Crash of '29
Joseph McCarthy
Watergate
IranContra
War over non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq
Crash of '08
Trump (too numerous to mention)

Now we have citizens threatening citizens over fictional voting ballots.
Thank you conservatives.  You have made quite a difference.


You can lump the Crash of '02 and the Crash of '08 into just one long "Bush Depression".  Some parts of the country, like the northwest, didn't start recovering until early last decade.
 
blondambition
1 hour ago  

Chariset: My 13-year-old niece has it.

Fark Trump sideways with something knobby... and don't use any lube.


My darling 85 year old father has it. I can't even say the fate I want for this homicidal asshole. I don't want the FBI at my door.
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.


No. We're just handling it worse than others.
 
sniderman
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Cache: Add plague to an impressive list of GOP accomplishments:
Crash of '29
Joseph McCarthy
Watergate
IranContra
War over non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq
Crash of '08
Trump (too numerous to mention)

Now we have citizens threatening citizens over fictional voting ballots.
Thank you conservatives.  You have made quite a difference.

You can lump the Crash of '02 and the Crash of '08 into just one long "Bush Depression".  Some parts of the country, like the northwest, didn't start recovering until early last decade.


There's a reason the 2000's are being called "the lost decade".
 
Skeleton Man
1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.


Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

No. We're just handling it worse than others.


No, we're really not.  When every country in Europe stops rolling in and out of restrictions, you can say that.
 
lolmao500
56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/somehow after all this shiat, he still hasnt been hanged by a mob
 
Solty Dog
56 minutes ago  
My mom died this year. Heart failure. We all knew it was a matter of time and I'm glad I got to spend some time outside of quarantine with her. When I told a friend about it, her first reaction was to tell me to scrutinize the death certificate and make sure covid wasn't the reason they used. I asked her why, and she said to make sure my dead mother was not a pawn in their plan to push socialism.

We don't speak anymore.
 
Begoggle
55 minutes ago  

Cache: Add plague to an impressive list of GOP accomplishments:
Crash of '29
Joseph McCarthy
Watergate
IranContra
War over non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq
Crash of '08
Trump (too numerous to mention)

Now we have citizens threatening citizens over fictional voting ballots.
Thank you conservatives.  You have made quite a difference.


No need to add it.
Reagan ignored the AIDS crisis for his entire first term.
 
Jeebus Saves
54 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.


Your mom likes me.
 
Begoggle
54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.


No, nobody likes your constant propaganda, dude.
 
spacechecker
53 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: My mom died this year. Heart failure. We all knew it was a matter of time and I'm glad I got to spend some time outside of quarantine with her. When I told a friend about it, her first reaction was to tell me to scrutinize the death certificate and make sure covid wasn't the reason they used. I asked her why, and she said to make sure my dead mother was not a pawn in their plan to push socialism.

We don't speak anymore.


I'd give this a sad if there was an option. Sorry about your mom and good for you cutting a toxic person out of your life.
 
Por que tan serioso
53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.


This is about the lamest "Your Mom" internet slap fight that I have had the displeasure to witness.  Today.
 
Mrtraveler01
52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

No. We're just handling it worse than others.

No, we're really not.  When every country in Europe stops rolling in and out of restrictions, you can say that.


You're right. The countries above the US on this list have no room to talk.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/which means Czechia and Bulgaria have every right to trash talk the US
 
Skeleton Man
52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.


My mom would knock you the fark out.
 
Jeebus Saves
51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.

No, nobody likes your constant propaganda, dude.


Funny shiat coming from someone like you.
 
Mrtraveler01
51 minutes ago  
Also worth noting San Marino only has 34,000 people.
 
Mrtraveler01
50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Begoggle: Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.

No, nobody likes your constant propaganda, dude.

Funny shiat coming from someone like you.


Dude. Even IMAX is jealous of the projection you're doing right now.
 
Jeebus Saves
50 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.

My mom would knock you the fark out.


Well she would have to get off the couch first to do that, and we all know that isn't happening.
 
sdd2000
47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.


But wait didn't you write that Covid was "not so bad" and that everyone was totally over reacting at one point. I guess the "same problem" you speak of now is just an "over reaction".
 
Skeleton Man
47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.

My mom would knock you the fark out.

Well she would have to get off the couch first to do that, and we all know that isn't happening.


Take a bus to Florida and find out.
 
Mrtraveler01
47 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Jeebus Saves: Skeleton Man: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

Nobody likes you. Not even your mom.

Your mom likes me.

This is about the lamest "Your Mom" internet slap fight that I have had the displeasure to witness.  Today.


The day is young. Unless you're in Europe, Africa or Asia.
 
Jeebus Saves
42 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: It's almost like we're a third world shiathole now.

It's almost like we're not the only country in the world with the same problem.

But wait didn't you write that Covid was "not so bad" and that everyone was totally over reacting at one point. I guess the "same problem" you speak of now is just an "over reaction".


Didn't you write back in April, when any place in the country with a hot spot was in lockdown, that a million people would die by June?  It wasn't that bad, was it?  You fearmongering types over reacted, didn't you?
 
DarnoKonrad
41 minutes ago  
We're #1
 
DarnoKonrad
40 minutes ago  

groppet: Can't wait to hear from the "B-b-but preexisting conditions" and "Inflated numbers for more money" crowd about this.


"Trump was smart to want to kill you people without getting his hands dirty"
 
menschenfresser
39 minutes ago  
We're one step from "Bring out your dead!" and crosses being painted on front doors.
 
Percise1
39 minutes ago  
Yeah, no surprise... we'll be lucky of the overall death toll is under 1/2 a million by the time this is under control.
Simply an order of magnitude worse than it could have been, had we not been inundated with ignorant assholes and their "opinions", all fostered by the trumpenfuhrer.

Thanks, republicans, you criminally negligent sacks of schitt!


Oh, and guys, quit feeding the booger eater.
 
Mrtraveler01
39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 435x642]

/somehow after all this shiat, he still hasnt been hanged by a mob


The fact he's pushing herd immunity when even Sweden is realizing its futile really shows what a farking dumbass he really is.
 
MattyBlast
39 minutes ago  
"It's urgent for Americans to get serious about wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, or else we're going to see more alarming numbers and COVID-19 will remain a leading cause of death for far too long."

Yeah, good luck with that. With New Year's Eve coming, people (present company excluded) are going to want to celebrate the end of 2020 with mass elation, partying and super-spreader events galore. "Alarming" won't even begin to describe the aftermath of this level of ignorance and stupidity.
 
rjreynolds
38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: MAGI. Many Are Getting Interred.


The "gift" of the MAGI
tis the season after all
 
Percise1
36 minutes ago  

blondambition: Chariset: My 13-year-old niece has it.

Fark Trump sideways with something knobby... and don't use any lube.

My darling 85 year old father has it. I can't even say the fate I want for this homicidal asshole. I don't want the FBI at my door.


I'm sorry to hear, and I wish him the best of luck in staying as healthy as possible.
I've been doing my best to make sure my 84 year old mother isn't exposed to it, but it isn't easy for foolproof.
 
abbarach
33 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "It's urgent for Americans to get serious about wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, or else we're going to see more alarming numbers and COVID-19 will remain a leading cause of death for far too long."

Yeah, good luck with that. With New Year's Eve coming, people (present company excluded) are going to want to celebrate the end of 2020 with mass elation, partying and super-spreader events galore. "Alarming" won't even begin to describe the aftermath of this level of ignorance and stupidity.


I've realized I don't give a flying fark about those people.  I've reached the "They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into.  I say let 'em crash die"

My sympathy and empathy is with the essential workers that keep the grocery stores open and stocked, our garbage picked up, our mail and packages coming.  For the health care workers that have to treat all the dumbasses that exposed themselves, and all the people who were needlessly exposed by the dumbasses.

If COIVD only took the people who didn't take it seriously, I wouldn't be nearly as frustrated and angry with Republicans, and their constant dereliction of duty.
 
