(BBC-US)   Pence gets stuck on live TV. This is not the new season of Black Mirror   (bbc.com) divider line
Biledriver
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
US Vice-President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine live on TV, telling the audience and doctors: "I didn't feel a thing."

Yeah but what about the vaccine?
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why does that piece of shiat get it before I do?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fake arm!
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why do you need a vaccine for a hoax?
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I await the "Pence becomes ground zero patient in Zombie Outbreak" headline to finish off 2020.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
just to be safe...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
US Vice-President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus live on TV ...

Yeah... we've already seen that...
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Biledriver: US Vice-President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine live on TV, telling the audience and doctors: "I didn't feel a thing."

Yeah but what about the vaccine?


Just a little prick.  Not at all reminiscent of mushrooms or other fungal growths in the dark.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Why does that piece of shiat get it before I do?


Because half the country is made up of idiots that vote against their own interests to spite others.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, that was disappointing.  I was hoping he'd begin screaming as he rapidly dissolved into a puddle of bubbling goo.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would he get a vaccine for a Chinese hoax?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was sad that it was a shoulder injection.  He wanted to get stuck in the ass on camera.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Correspondents say large sections of his support base have doubts about the efficacy and safety of vaccines.

Well that's a shame. More vaccine for me.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So very scared...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
US Vice-President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine live on TV, telling the audience and doctors: "I didn't feel a thing."

Feelings are not an attribute I ever assigned to Mike Pence.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Why does that piece of shiat get it before I do?


In theory, you don't want the heads of government to all become seriously ill at the same time, and influential leaders demonstrating good behavior can impact the willingness of others to do the same.

Of course this is 2020, so it is probably just to trigger the libs.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: So very scared...


Welp, I guess it's about time for my monthly re-read of that thread...
 
cpu_slave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fake shot!  He didn't get the dose with all the nanobots and tracking chips!

/s just in case...
 
rolladuck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: US Vice-President Mike Pence has received the coronavirus vaccine live on TV, telling the audience and doctors: "I didn't feel a thing."

Feelings are not an attribute I ever assigned to Mike Pence.


His wife said the same thing.
Both, actually.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't think the ModMins get the props they deserve for understanding references in their greenlights.

So, props.

/sub
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: So very scared...

Welp, I guess it's about time for my monthly re-read of that thread...


Huzzah!  A man of culture!
 
etoof
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have been in the hospital for the last 45 days due to an infection from stepping on a nail. I had 40% of my left foot amputated, and have been on heavy antibiotics since. I got released to home care and have to switch out my own IV's twice a day. I have no immune system to speak of at the moment. I cant even order food because of the risk.

I was told that I dont qualify for an early vaccine, but this worthless asshole gets it.

/ thank you Fark for keeping this liter entertained
 
cpu_slave
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Press photo of outgoing administration in a few weeks....
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Twitter is full of rage at pence for being a hypocritical piece of shiat, and that his one individual dose wasn't given to a front-line worker.

This is a dumb take.  I'm glad he was willing to publicly get vaccinated.  It's probably the only responsible thing he's ever done in public office.   I'm not gonna be pitching a "profiles in courage" piece, and doesn't absolve him for the past 10 months of irresponsible behavior, but for ONCE he did the right thing.  I don't care what his motivation was.
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Of course he didn't feel anything. No spine = No spinal cord = No nerves = No pain.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe I'm lacking cynicism from not spending as much time on Fark lately, but this is one of the better things the administration has done.

Downside is that the knuckledraggers he's trying to influence will have dozens of explanations at the ready about how this was fake and they aren't going to get vaccinated.
 
