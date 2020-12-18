 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Paul McCartney to the vaccine: Got to get you into my life   (nbcnews.com) divider line
43
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Echosmith - Get Into My Car [Official Music Video]
Youtube 2UMfEfUR7wM
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would go a long way toward him simply having a wonderful Christmas time.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says you.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simply, having, a wonderful vaccine time!
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Sir Paul McCartney.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?


I mean...maybe people in care homes or dependent on visiting nurses can be one notch above our multimillionaires.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't you listen to what the man said?
 
MHudson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: ChrisDe: I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?

I mean...maybe people in care homes or dependent on visiting nurses can be one notch above our multimillionaires.


I think you're taking him a little too seriously.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news.

Paul is dead and was replaced by a doppelgänger. Everyone knows this.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the King of Pop isn't still with us. They could sing a duet called "The Vaccine's Mine".

/"Say, Say, Say" was actually my favorite duet of theirs
//Child of the 80s
///Three slashies: one for each "Say" :)
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MHudson: Bowen: ChrisDe: I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?

I mean...maybe people in care homes or dependent on visiting nurses can be one notch above our multimillionaires.

I think you're taking him a little too seriously.


Am I? Am I?!?

Am I?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Fake news.

Paul is dead and was replaced by a doppelgänger. Everyone knows this.


But the doppleganger wrote Helter Skelter, so he was the better Paul anyway.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: ChrisDe: I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?

I mean...maybe people in care homes or dependent on visiting nurses can be one notch above our multimillionaires.


Two vaccines won't set the world back anything. Tell me the world isn't better off with a COVID-free Dolly Parton. Hell, there might not be a vaccine without her donation. The good she does far outweighs the 0.6ml of vaccine she'll use.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, if I volunteer to get the vaccine on live TV, can I jump to the front of the line too, or do I still have to wait 6-12 months before they get down to the low-priority people?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Everybody's got their own list of cultural figures they'd like to see vaccinated.

Health/medical/homecare workers and first responders (police/fire) first though. Then people who have to work around other people - retail, restaurants, etc.

And all these sports teams claiming it's somehow important they be placed at the front of the line right now can screw right off.  You'll get it with the people who put on Broadway shows. It's the same damned thing, Entertainer.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If this gives him autism I am definitely buying his next album.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Vaccines and masks are alright tonight.
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bowen: ChrisDe: I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?

I mean...maybe people in care homes or dependent on visiting nurses can be one notch above our multimillionaires.

Two vaccines won't set the world back anything. Tell me the world isn't better off with a COVID-free Dolly Parton. Hell, there might not be a vaccine without her donation. The good she does far outweighs the 0.6ml of vaccine she'll use.


Dolly Parton is great. It is WONDERFUL that she gave $1,000,000 to Vanderbilt back in April which went on to fund vaccine development.

For context, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation committed over $350,000,000 this year to funding Covid research and vaccine distribution.

Bill's moobs aren't as big as Dolly's boobs so she gets all the love on Fark. ;-)
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Too bad the King of Pop isn't still with us. They could sing a duet called "The Vaccine's Mine".

/"Say, Say, Say" was actually my favorite duet of theirs
//Child of the 80s
///Three slashies: one for each "Say" :)


You rescued your reputation by focusing on "Say, Say, Say" which is a great tune!

We're not going to talk about the cheeseball first song you mentioned, easily the worst on Thriller... and I freaking love both MJ and Macca.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: ChrisDe: Bowen: ChrisDe: I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?

I mean...maybe people in care homes or dependent on visiting nurses can be one notch above our multimillionaires.

Two vaccines won't set the world back anything. Tell me the world isn't better off with a COVID-free Dolly Parton. Hell, there might not be a vaccine without her donation. The good she does far outweighs the 0.6ml of vaccine she'll use.

Dolly Parton is great. It is WONDERFUL that she gave $1,000,000 to Vanderbilt back in April which went on to fund vaccine development.

For context, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation committed over $350,000,000 this year to funding Covid research and vaccine distribution.

Bill's moobs aren't as big as Dolly's boobs so she gets all the love on Fark. ;-)


Bill's moobs are smaller but his access to funds is far bigger than hers.
 
jonathan_L
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New Macca album TODAY!
 
jackandwater
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He can just wait his turn like everyone else.  He isn't the only farking tune writer in the world, let alone in the top 10.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Watching these politicians and celebrities get vaccinated on the news just doesnt sit right with me. I suppose the intention is to try and convince others to get it too but it feels...wrong. With so much death and suffering it just seems like another spectacle designed to reinforce the gross divide between the wealthy and the rest of us.  And what? We're supposed to cheer as we watch these people get vaccinated?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's not asking to jump the line, you pinheads. There's an article you can read, not just a headline.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: [storage.googleapis.com image 800x533]


Why the hell is Beck Bennett getting a Covid vaccine before me?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: New Macca album TODAY!


I listened to some tracks on YouTube last night.

Music is good, but you can hear Paul's age in his voice.

This CD is on my Christmas list.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bowen: Why the hell is Beck Bennett getting a Covid vaccine before me?


Ask Lorne. After he eats his popcorn. It's on the bulletin board behind his desk...
 
Thorazine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why is this news? Any sane person wants to get the vaccine.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is great!

Everyone knows doctors and scientists can't be trusted, but if some random musician says the vaccine is okay, we're good to go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

elaw: This is great!

Everyone knows doctors and scientists can't be trusted, but if some random musician says the vaccine is okay, we're good to go.



Paul is not a random musician. Someone like Miley Cyrus is.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thorazine: Why is this news? Any sane person wants to get the vaccine.


A valid question, my good sir. I believe it is news because the media wants to spread the good word about how spiffy the vaccines are. Celebrity endorsement = more sane people who will want to get the vaccine...at least that's the theoretical idea. Whether it will in actuality change the minds of all the dumb stupid anti-covid-vaxxers out there remains to be seen.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Paul who?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

elaw: This is great!

Everyone knows doctors and scientists can't be trusted, but if some random musician says the vaccine is okay, we're good to go.


I'm a research scientist with decades of experience in immunology.

If you don't understand the extent to which lay people make such decisions with their feeling and emotions and a "follow the leader" mindset that has them eager to do it 'cause @&#%ing CardiB did it on TikTok, then you don't understand much about how this shiat actually happens on the ground.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Bowen: ChrisDe: I'm OK with this. Can we make sure Dolly Parton is near the top of the list, too?

I mean...maybe people in care homes or dependent on visiting nurses can be one notch above our multimillionaires.

Two vaccines won't set the world back anything. Tell me the world isn't better off with a COVID-free Dolly Parton. Hell, there might not be a vaccine without her donation. The good she does far outweighs the 0.6ml of vaccine she'll use.


What I'm telling you is that rich people can survive until March pretty easily, but some old lady that depends on multiple caregivers might not.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Whether it will in actuality change the minds of all the dumb stupid anti-covid-vaxxers out there remains to be seen.


I wouldn't call people who don't want a covid vaccine dumb and stupid. They might be skeptical of the side effects and long term side effects which have not been tested. Add on top of that the conspiracy theories about the vaccine and it gives anyone reason either not to trust it or to be weary of it.

Already in the first few stages of it's release, there were side effects to people with allergies and there was news that it might affect pregnancy or fertility. Who knows what might be next.

Most new vaccines go through a very long process before the FDA allows them to be ok. This one did not and has probably bypassed some critical tests and and whatnot. Once again, reason to be weary of receiving the shot.

There's also debate on how long this vaccine is good for or how long it will protect people from catching covid as well.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: elaw: This is great!

Everyone knows doctors and scientists can't be trusted, but if some random musician says the vaccine is okay, we're good to go.


Paul is not a random musician. Someone like Miley Cyrus is.


Paul is a musician, Miley isn't
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
sir paul wrote the worse song in history
Paul McCartney - Coming Up (Official Music Video)
Youtube g5nzLQ63c9E
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: MattyBlast: Too bad the King of Pop isn't still with us. They could sing a duet called "The Vaccine's Mine".

/"Say, Say, Say" was actually my favorite duet of theirs
//Child of the 80s
///Three slashies: one for each "Say" :)

You rescued your reputation by focusing on "Say, Say, Say" which is a great tune!

We're not going to talk about the cheeseball first song you mentioned, easily the worst on Thriller... and I freaking love both MJ and Macca.


I was visiting some friends in NYC about ten years ago, and we went to an 80s-themed night club (I think it aptly-named "Culture Club"). The DJ actually played "The Girl Is Mine" and people packed the dance floor shoulder-to-shoulder, all smiles, dancing and enjoying the cheesiness. Now granted, an 80s-themed club in NYC is the only place where you could get away with something like that. If a DJ were to play that anywhere else, he'd be tossed out by his balls.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: sir paul wrote the worse song in history
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g5nzLQ63​c9E]


What?   It was a number one hit.

Everyone knows Disco Duck was the worst song in history.


Tell me you would rather listen to Disco Duck before putting on Coming Up...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: elaw: This is great!

Everyone knows doctors and scientists can't be trusted, but if some random musician says the vaccine is okay, we're good to go.


Paul is not a random musician. Someone like Miley Cyrus is.


She's more of a performer.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: gar1013: Fake news.

Paul is dead and was replaced by a doppelgänger. Everyone knows this.

But the doppleganger wrote Helter Skelter, so he was the better Paul anyway.


This is true.
 
