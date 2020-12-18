 Skip to content
BBC Quiz of the Year, part one: Can you even remember January?
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, they was something happening in China that no one took seriously in the US. Some official called it the China virus or something.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes.  January 6th, my father's funeral.

Next.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was when I still had a job and hope for the future.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yeah, they was something happening in China that no one took seriously in the US. Some official called it the China virus or something.


And we lost a famous basketball player not due to illness.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was still married, had hope, and Australia was on fire.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, there was a serious disease outbreak in China that my group was tracking. This outbreak was going to have a serious impact on the economy.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump was considered a shoe-in for re-election unless something truly extraordinary happened.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yeah, they was something happening in China that no one took seriously in the US. Some official called it the China virus or something.


Pretty much. We all were talking about it on here.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got 8/13, but too many UK sportsball questions.

Even impressed myself with a couple of them.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember January very well.  We were discussing the Fish Market Study, and the guy who discovered SARS, and his work on a potential new virus.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course I do, Subby.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh. My dad died that month, so yes. Memorable AF.

#notalljanuarys
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Yes.  January 6th, my father's funeral.

Next.


legendarily-shiatty jan 2020ers, unite
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qasem Soleimani assassinated.
US base struck by missiles in retaliation.
Trump impeachment inquiry.
Coronavirus outbreak.
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.
Ukranian passenger jet shot down by Iran.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Trump was considered a shoe-in for re-election unless something truly extraordinary happened.


Yea, I remember my Trumpian cow-orkers telling me, "There's no way he's going to lose."

And my gut telling me he'd never get re-elected.

All in all, it was still too damn close, especially now with all the "We want them infected" crap come to light.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend/former coworker committed suicide. His son had just turned 1.

Another friend, an avid runner, had one of his legs amputated below the knee.

/January sucked
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something  about minty peaches?
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
chow chow chow chow chow
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Merltech: Yeah, they was something happening in China that no one took seriously in the US. Some official called it the China virus or something.


I made a joke that COVID-19 ain't nothing to fark wit' on this website
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: blatz514: Yes.  January 6th, my father's funeral.

Next.

legendarily-shiatty jan 2020ers, unite


What if the two of you discovered you were siblings in two secret families
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Merltech: Yeah, they was something happening in China that no one took seriously in the US. Some official called it the China virus or something.

I made a joke that COVID-19 ain't nothing to fark wit' on this website


Interesting W u h a n gets filterpwned but what about WuTang?

Forever!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does Dave Barry still do those end-of-the-year features?  It's gonna have to be at least 3 times as long this year.
 
Jaicu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: blatz514: Yes.  January 6th, my father's funeral.

Next.

legendarily-shiatty jan 2020ers, unite


My mother, January 19; she passed so peacefully.
Legendary funeral, probably the last one attended by many of her octogenarian friends.  It was the day before Kobe's crash.

Being in a quarantined society has made it more difficult to move on
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2020 has been the longest five years of my life.  Seriously, the impeachment hearings seem like a lifetime ago
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jaicu: gameshowhost: blatz514: Yes.  January 6th, my father's funeral.

Next.

legendarily-shiatty jan 2020ers, unite

My mother, January 19; she passed so peacefully.
Legendary funeral, probably the last one attended by many of her octogenarian friends.  It was the day before Kobe's crash.

Being in a quarantined society has made it more difficult to move on


Oh man, the party after dad's funeral was awesome!  He like to drink Red Dog.  We asked the bar owner if we could bring a 30 pack to pass around to whomever wanted one.  That 30 pack didn't last long.

/me brother turns 50 in January, I haven't seen him slam a beer since he was in college.
//Red Dog shiats are no joke
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No
 
