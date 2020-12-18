 Skip to content
(AP News)   Despite it not being part of their sentences, 1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had covid. 1700 were extended the death penalty   (apnews.com) divider line
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.


We are barbaric in the way we conduct criminal justice. Just plain evil.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School children are the other group no one wants to think about infecting.   Luckily the long term effects are unknown so, look a squirrel.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
least 275,000 prisoners have been infected, more than 1,700 have died

0.6% death rate.  They're doing better than outside the prison walls.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really loathe our, "criminal justice" system. Every day it feels like a workaround to maintain slavery.

And don't get me started on privatized prison systems. Monsters, the lot of them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.

We are barbaric in the way we conduct criminal justice. Just plain evil.


It's all about satisfying our thirst for vengeance.  People love to see "bad" people suffer.  We want prisoners treated like animals.  Suggesting we do otherwise isn't exactly responded to kindly.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.

We are barbaric in the way we conduct criminal justice. Just plain evil.


I'm not disagreeing... but, imagine the backlash if they were vaccinated first

"Omg tHey aRE usiNg prisionErs AS LAb RatS!!1"
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one really hope we enter a "Judge Dredd" area at some point. Sentences and punishment need to be handled more swiftly.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would have thought that shiatty food, constant HVAC, and sunlight would be a problem?

Oh that's right, me
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: I really loathe our, "criminal justice" system. Every day it feels like a workaround to maintain slavery.

And don't get me started on privatized prison systems. Monsters, the lot of them.


What do you mean, "workaround"?  Slavery is an explicit part of our criminal justice system.

The 13th Amendment only abolished the private ownership of slaves.  The State is perfectly free to keep slaves so long as they acquired them via due process.  That's what our prison system is all about--sentencing criminals to a period of state-owned slavery as part of the lawful punishment we the people have decided they deserve for their crimes.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they didn't want to die gasping for air then they shouldn't have been too poor to pay the fines on their trumped up charges.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember this when in comes time to pause for a small PITA vote somewhere. because we have to remove people from office time and time again until they get it right. vote early, vote often.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.


In past time periods, people worthy of state prison would have been dispatched a long time ago.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: least 275,000 prisoners have been infected, more than 1,700 have died

0.6% death rate.  They're doing better than outside the prison walls.


Honestly, they're getting more regular testing, so the case rates are better measured than the general population. Also, the median prisoner age is younger than the general population. Also, a lot of the cases just happened in this latest, biggest wave, and haven't resolved yet.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious solution. Don't get caught.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: The obvious solution. Don't get caught.


caught accused.

Ftfy
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody at those prisons see a dude in a jean jacket with a Smiley Face button pinned to one pocket walking down the side of any nearby highways, all I can say is: Sh*t's about to go down.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: If they didn't want to die gasping for air then they shouldn't have been too poor to pay the fines on their trumped up charges.


You must know a different class of ex-cons than I do.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: not enough beer: bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.

We are barbaric in the way we conduct criminal justice. Just plain evil.

It's all about satisfying our thirst for vengeance.  People love to see "bad" people suffer.  We want prisoners treated like animals.  Suggesting we do otherwise isn't exactly responded to kindly.


I believe in rehabilitation and prevention.  I do understand the conflict here though.  We have a potentially life saving treatment with limited amounts.  Should we save prisoners or non prisoners?  That's not really the situation and I understand that, but on the surface it is a compelling argument.  I understand that prisoners can't socially distance, etc, and that humane treatment is important.  But the argument to give the vaccine to non criminals first is compelling to many folks.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in prisons are not good at following rules? Like wear a mask, shocking.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: The 13th Amendment only abolished the private ownership of slaves. The State is perfectly free to keep slaves so long as they acquired them via due process. That's what our prison system is all about--sentencing criminals to a period of state-owned slavery as part of the lawful punishment we the people have decided they deserve for their crimes.


Bollocks. Nobody claims that the state owns prisoners.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.


Like the huge number of Farkers who promote rape as a desirable aspect of prison punishment.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.


These same people also probably wonder why so many folks think cops and landlords should be the very last people to get the vaccine.  Maybe.  If supplies and concern lasts that long.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm, you do realize that quite a number of prisoners would have next to zero health care if they weren't incarcerated.  No, I don't think that they committed a crime just to be imprisoned so they could "reap the benefits" of the prison system, but if they were on the street and got infected they'd end up spreading it all over the place and if sick they'd probably end up dying without treatment.  Thanks "Affordable Care Act"
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.


Too bad for all those folks who live in counties with prisons who got infected because their major employer was a hotspot.

Even the most sadistic motherfarkers should understand that prison infections are a major reservoir of disease.

But thos same sadists are also Trumpanzee pandemic deniers so ...
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: not enough beer: bentheguard: Unfortunately, a lot of people will see this as a feature; not a bug.

When the idea to vaccinate prisoners first was floated (because they are kept in close quarters with other people), there was such a huge backlash with people saying they shouldn't have done the crime then.

This time period sucks.

We are barbaric in the way we conduct criminal justice. Just plain evil.

I'm not disagreeing... but, imagine the backlash if they were vaccinated first

"Omg tHey aRE usiNg prisionErs AS LAb RatS!!1"


Complimented by "The bad people are getting something they don't deserve!" from the other side.
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

orbister: Mouser: The 13th Amendment only abolished the private ownership of slaves. The State is perfectly free to keep slaves so long as they acquired them via due process. That's what our prison system is all about--sentencing criminals to a period of state-owned slavery as part of the lawful punishment we the people have decided they deserve for their crimes.

Bollocks. Nobody claims that the state owns prisoners.


Bollocks yourself. Get someone to read this for you


Section 1
Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Anybody at those prisons see a dude in a jean jacket with a Smiley Face button pinned to one pocket walking down the side of any nearby highways, all I can say is: Sh*t's about to go down.


images6.fanpop.comView Full Size
Today is unusually mullety on Fark. Randall Flagg approves
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Prisons can and will be high on the prioritization list for vaccination.  However they will be lower than medical personnel and first responders, nursing homes and other high vulnerability individuals not in custody.  Once those are taken care of, then we can look to prisoners and other critical workers before the general public gets the opportunity to get vaccinated.

You have to also understand that there is a portion of prisoners who want to get Covid as they see that as a potential avenue of release to a nicer location of a hospital or potential release from custody.  This is because smaller jails simply lack the medical care to treat these individuals so they are forced to release the inmates temporarily (and many choose not to return to custody when ordered).  State prisons are obviously better situated to treat inmates while in custody but even state facilities have been exercising discretion to release sick or vulnerable inmates early.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perhaps vaccinate the guards and non-lifers, at least for now?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Part of their sentences? hahaha! Ohhhhh! SOOO SORRY that the mean ole virus got to them. Maybe you've noticed that the free folk also got this (mostly nothing) cold as well. Even though they weren't even convicted of crimes. Sad...

Looks like fark got infected with autoplay video ads, even though it's not part of the subscription or agreement.
 
