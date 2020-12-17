 Skip to content
(NPR)   California activates 'Mass Fatality' program as state sets new coronavirus records. In other news, California has something called a 'Mass Fatality' program   (npr.org) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To hold in my hand a capsule that contains such power, to know that life and death on such a scale was my choice... To know that the tiny pressure of my thumb, enough to break the glass, would end everything... Yes, I would do it! That power would set me up above the gods! AND THROUGH THE DALEKS, I SHALL HAVE THAT POWER!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Any decent Risk Management plan for an entity the size of California better goddamn well have a "Mass Fatality" section.

/DNRTFA
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
snupps.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hear they're prone to earthquakes, so yeah.
 
abbarach
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's actually not that uncommon.  I know (because I've worked with/on it) that even before COVID, Kentucky hospitals were reporting the number of available beds by type to the state on a daily basis.  That was tracked through the Emergency Operations Center.  Then, in the event of a mass casualty event, the state knows generally how many patients and what severity levels can be sent to each facility.

You also had to report if you were going on diversion (basically, unable to accept emergency cases due to either being full, staffing issues, or other reasons that impact your ability to accept patients) and then back off of diversion, in realtime.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Any decent Risk Management plan for an entity the size of California better goddamn well have a "Mass Fatality" section.

/DNRTFA


Agreed.  In the land of earthquakes, landslides, wildfires and a tsunami target coastline, why wouldn't they have Mass Fatality plan?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A military medical planner explained it to me; "You know what the difference between a really bad day and a mass casualty event is? One patient. That one patient that exceeds your capacity."

So yeah, there are people who think about this stuff even on sunny, non-COVID stressing days.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huh. I read that as Miss Fatality.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Huh. I read that as Miss Fatality.


[Fark user image 640x359]


me too
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I originally read that as Miss Fatality. Here's what Miss Fatality might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would it not be a reasonable observation to say that California has handled this whole thing badly?

Quite badly indeed.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
who will be left to bury the survivors?
 
Bazolar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's a picture of T**** on the cover of the plan's current binder.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phenn: Would it not be a reasonable observation to say that California has handled this whole thing badly?

Quite badly indeed.


By ending their shutdown too early?  Absolutely.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bazolar: There's a picture of T**** on the cover of the plan's current binder.


Of course.
Why not highlight the cause?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why are they worried about fatalities in Massachusetts?
 
OldJames
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phenn: Would it not be a reasonable observation to say that California has handled this whole thing badly?

Quite badly indeed.


Very reasonable. I don't live there, but everyone I know that does says their governor is an idiot, and everyone is pulling a "do what I say not what I do" scheme
 
