(Metro)   Hundreds of Britons desperate for a drink break through a human police barrier to try and enter a pub   (metro.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like the pub is a waterfall that runs constantly...if there's not bartender, no drinks being poured, there's not much reason to go to a pub. Were the bar keepers ready and waiting for anyone who broke through the lines? If not, what the hell was this all about?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn, son. People can see you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All of us introverts are laughing at you.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Drink at home alone like God intended.

Why the fark are you busting through lines of police and storming closed pubs for?
 
Northern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Drink at home alone like God intended.

Why the fark are you busting through lines of police and storming closed pubs for?


Man from Lamanchester.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a case where they totally should have dispersed them with firehoses shooting beer.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not sure we, as a species, deserve to live through this virus.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: This is a case where they totally should have dispersed them with firehoses shooting beer.


Wait they have those?

I might have to rethink this whole storming closed pub thing then.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not surprised.  I gotta say at least 75% of the people I know that think the virus is overly hyped up are people I know from bars.  The kind that go to the bar 98 days out of 100.

And their politics vary from far left to far right.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It's not like the pub is a waterfall that runs constantly...if there's not bartender, no drinks being poured, there's not much reason to go to a pub. Were the bar keepers ready and waiting for anyone who broke through the lines? If not, what the hell was this all about?


No, that's an Irish pub.
 
Northern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It's not like the pub is a waterfall that runs constantly...if there's not bartender, no drinks being poured, there's not much reason to go to a pub. Were the bar keepers ready and waiting for anyone who broke through the lines? If not, what the hell was this all about?


There is enough material from 2020 alone for people to write about for their entire careers.  Naked corruption in the US.  Open money laundering across the globe, Brexit, the US election, covid-19.  Something for everyone really.
British storming a closed pub looks rational next to anti-mask Qanon US politicians dying of covid-19, or surviving and claiming it's no big deal, and that mask mandates are worse than chattel slavery, native american genocide, or the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII.  Open the schoooooooolllssss!!!!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't even understand this. It's not like they're Americans who will chat with random people they don't know. Why so desperate to pay a huge premium for alcohol so you can stand in a room with strangers and ignore them?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

noitsnot: beezeltown: It's not like the pub is a waterfall that runs constantly...if there's not bartender, no drinks being poured, there's not much reason to go to a pub. Were the bar keepers ready and waiting for anyone who broke through the lines? If not, what the hell was this all about?

No, that's an Irish pub.


No, that's O'Becky's.

/user name checks out.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I'm not sure we, as a species, deserve to live through this virus.


Looking at it realistically: Out of approaching 7.8 billion of us on this planet, waaaaay too many are going to survive this virus.

The only virus we may not be able to survive is ourselves.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Brits are the worst drunks on the planet.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I miss my favorite local. I miss the atmosphere, the selection, passing a fun Friday night with my closest friends, listening to live legit Irish music. I feel for the owners who worked so very hard to make their dream happen.

And I can keep missing all of it for a while because kicking this damn pandemic right in the cojones and out of the park will make that first clink of glasses possibly the most sublime and satisfying sound of my life.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
" Hey Mark, I think maybe we should expand our market to England."
" Go home Puss, you're drunk."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hundreds of Britons desperate for a drink vs. Barr's Little Green with tear gas and pepper balls.

Hmmmmm.....

I'm putting five quid on the Britons.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [Fark user image 664x450]


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

I would have gone with a Shaun of the Dead reference with a hoard of zombie in this case.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WTF  No guns , No flash grenades?   No pummeling with hardwood WTH is this world coming to when violence is not used?
This , THIS is unspeakable.
 
