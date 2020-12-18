 Skip to content
(CNN)   Are vultures a problem in your area? Then, it's time to break out the cannons   (cnn.com) divider line
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But where am I gonna find 800 lb gorillas that can fire cannons? This is just dumb, I'm gonna stick to genetically modified mosquitoes that inject poison. Thanks. It's simpler.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When a problem has a propane cannon solution and a non-propane cannon solution, of course the propane cannon solution is the correct choice.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just get them some plane tickets.  They'll bring their carrion luggage with them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why  not just taunt the dynamite monkey?
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 763x573]


I like to imitate that bird when I'm being exaggeratedly bashful or modest...not many people get the joke, and I look like a weirdo.

/story of my life ( ._.)
 
nursetim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: When a problem has a propane cannon solution and a non-propane cannon solution, of course the propane cannon solution is the correct choice.


There is a certain Farker that would disagree with that statement.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

guestguy: I like to imitate that bird when I'm being exaggeratedly bashful or modest...not many people get the joke, and I look like a weirdo.

/story of my life ( ._.)


I am 56. I was raised on Warner Bros cartoons. I would be able to recite them verbatim when I was younger. As the days, weeks, months, years, decades roll by, less and less people realize when I say "never let a monster do the work of an evil scientist" know where it comes from.

I still continue to say "what's up doc" though.
 
highplainsgrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Carrion, nothing to see here.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sometimes turkey vultures fly around my folks neighborhood, I say they are just waiting for dad. Usually gets a chuckle from dad and a finger from mom.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have they considered wearing masks and dying off at a lower rate?

/it is (still) 2020
//vultures mean one thing
///lots of townfolk are about to die, and the vultures know it
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would pull out my Canon to take pictures of them
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In my town there's a tree that always has at least a dozen vultures in it. Sometimes way more. It can attract a truly upsetting number of vultures (and I like vultures. They do a valuable job).

There's a field a few blocks away that always has one or two solitary vultures walking around on the ground, even though there's no carrion there.

I always wonder what those vultures did to get kicked out of the tree
 
uncoveror
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe some guy should go outside, flap his arms, and yell "Hey buzzards, Buzz off!"
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They are probably hungry.  This is what you get when traffic is down due to covid19, and all cars now have anti-lock brakes.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hell I feed our turkey vultures. They get a steady diet of pool-drowned chipmunk.
 
