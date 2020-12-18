 Skip to content
(Betting on Bitcoin)   Thanks to John McAfee at least 2020 will end on a hilarious note   (dickening.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we get to watch his balls drop on New Year's Eve instead?
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is actually crazy enough to do it.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's currently in a Spanish prison. Still, if you do not follow this guy on Twitter, you are solely responsible for your own lack of quality entertainment.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.heb.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he can finish it in 30 minutes, he eats for free and gets a t-shirt:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's in prison I'd settle for him just eating another guy's dick. There's no need to disfigure himself.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I told my brother in law two years ago, someone would loose their balls over this bitcoin stuff, I wasn't far off.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: [images.heb.com image 600x600]


Yeah, totally figuring he buys a Spotted Dick (at which point it becomes his) and eats it.

I'm baffled as to how he would get national TV to cover any possible interpretation of this pledge, though.  They have better things to cover.  (Okay, well, except for OAN.)
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd pay .00026233 to see that!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in prison. I guess that means he'll be eating someone else's dick.
 
userid4me2b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he eats his dick on TV, does it even crack the top 5 weirdest things that he's done?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy solution:  Name a particular cookie "My Dick" and eat it.  As bastard solutions go, it's in the middle/lower strata but he'll probably have to reach down from his haughty bastard position to see it.

Right now, he's probably contacting some CGI people to she if that can't CGI him eating his dick.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much effort
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John McAfee is loonier than the entire Warner Brothers cartoon catalog.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: (Okay, well, except for OAN.)


That'd be the closest thing to news they'd have ever covered.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: John McAfee is loonier than the entire Warner Brothers cartoon catalog.


When is his release date? Because I think I'm seeing the 2024 Republican nominee.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dude is the Webster's definition of "skeevy".
 
groverpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if the French will rename "Bitecoin" in honour of the Dickening.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, I am sure it is not going to be $1m per coin by Dec 31st. However, MassMutual just invested $100m in bitcoin. Now might be a real good time to invest.
 
