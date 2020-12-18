 Skip to content
(CNN)   Japanese snowstorm traps 1,000 people overnight in a traffic jam nine miles long. If only they had some kind of giant fire-breathing lizard that could have thawed them out   (cnn.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That might not be such a good idea. Isn't Godzilla's breath radioactive?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: That might not be such a good idea. Isn't Godzilla's breath radioactive?


So's Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but people live there.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: That might not be such a good idea. Isn't Godzilla's breath radioactive?


Ostensibly, they should have generational experience with radioactivity.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like a rough way to spend a night but it's one of many reason why it's a good idea to always keep some gear in the trunk like blankets, water and some granola bars or something.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see whatever weirdness this spawns, because it's Japan.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a rot of snow.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gojira's wintering in Florida.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More than 1,000 people in Japan spent Thursday night stuck on a highway in their cars, waiting out a traffic jam with little food or water during a heavy snowstorm.


It's overnight. I don't think they resorted to Donner Party desperation levels.
I'd be more upset about not having restroom facilities.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: More than 1,000 people in Japan spent Thursday night stuck on a highway in their cars, waiting out a traffic jam with little food or water during a heavy snowstorm.


It's overnight. I don't think they resorted to Donner Party desperation levels.
I'd be more upset about not having restroom facilities.


Just don't eat the yellow snow and you'll be OK.
 
