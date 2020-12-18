 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   80s horror hairdo the Mullet is back from the dead, predicted to be all the rage in 2021. And you thought 2020 was bad (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think Miley Cyrus's mullet is simply genetic programming.

i.dailymail.co.uk
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just SO damn sexy.
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to share this one.
content.invisioncic.com
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the worst thing we had to look forward to in 2021 was a return of the mullet, it would be a very good year.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A harbinger of what's to come.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You know, I try not to judge people based on appearances, but if you're rocking a mullet, im going to assume you're a dipshiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Business in the front, party in the back.  Oh yeah.
 
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
sitcomsonline.com
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here, try this style:

Fark user imageView Full Size


The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,
 
Petey4335
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,


Wow.
Just.... wow.
I cant.
wow.

Why are my dogs howling?
 
phenn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I blame this asshole:

cdn.shopify.com


#GigiWasRobbed
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used to have a  Mullet but was forced to cut it off........Sometimes jobs just plain sux!!!!

Company rules, man company rules ewwwwww!
 
endmile [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The return of mullets can only mean one thing: the return of Mullets Galore!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,


I didn't realize my lady bits could speak, but they just said "Nope, nope, nope."
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ahhh... maybe Mullets Galore will be revitalized and we can once again read the glorious letters from the male sack.

ih1.redbubble.net
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 417x469]


I'll bet that dude can get the satellite feed for ESPN without paying.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Insain2: I used to have a  Mullet but was forced to cut it off........Sometimes jobs just plain sux!!!!

Company rules, man company rules ewwwwww!


I rocked one up until the late 80s.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petey4335: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

Wow.
Just.... wow.
I cant.
wow.

Why are my dogs howling?


I don't know; maybe you should take them for a walk.

Yeah, I get what you're implying, but trashy white people sport corn-rows too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The funny thing here is that it's acceptable to imply that certain mullet-sporting people - whom tend to white - are low-class, while implying the same of certain corn-row-sporting people - whom tend to be black, is racist.

Take your dogs for a walk; they probably need to poop.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 417x469]


I am NOT going back in time with that guy, even though I do have my own weapons.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

endmile: The return of mullets can only mean one thing: the return of Mullets Galore!
[Fark user image 300x300]


I checked on that site when this thread just started. Sadly, it is shut down.  First time I saw that site years ago, I laughed so hard I actually had tears.  Person favorites were the Camero Mullet and the Midget Mullet.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phenn: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

I didn't realize my lady bits could speak, but they just said "Nope, nope, nope."


Oh, but they can. They just play a jingle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 417x469]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Set you sure this isn't the same guy?????

Just askin for a friend.....
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully it means Rowsdower will make his return to save us all.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: If the worst thing we had to look forward to in 2021 was a return of the mullet, it would be a very good year.


You are defending garbage haircut and all the culture that stems from it. You and people.like you are everything that is wrong with the world today. When civilization finally collapses into a massive pile of shiat the survivors will point at you.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Petey4335: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

Wow.
Just.... wow.
I cant.
wow.

Why are my dogs howling?

I don't know; maybe you should take them for a walk.

Yeah, I get what you're implying, but trashy white people sport corn-rows too.

[Fark user image image 425x483]

The funny thing here is that it's acceptable to imply that certain mullet-sporting people - whom tend to white - are low-class, while implying the same of certain corn-row-sporting people - whom tend to be black, is racist.

Take your dogs for a walk; they probably need to poop.


You are absolutely correct. Hell. I had corn rows for a short time a quarter century ago.

Here's the thing, though: I didn't imply the dog whistle. The creator if the pic implied the dog whistle.

Convince me otherwise.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,


Oh, I think they know and I don't think you are getting a badge
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess stranger things have happened.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In other news Chevrolet has announced the 2021 IROC Z28 will begin production in January of 2021.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Today I realized there's another appropriate use for the expression "Kill it with fire"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image 728x1092]

I guess stranger things have happened.


Booooooooo
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petey4335: aagrajag: Petey4335: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

Wow.
Just.... wow.
I cant.
wow.

Why are my dogs howling?

I don't know; maybe you should take them for a walk.

Yeah, I get what you're implying, but trashy white people sport corn-rows too.

[Fark user image image 425x483]

The funny thing here is that it's acceptable to imply that certain mullet-sporting people - whom tend to white - are low-class, while implying the same of certain corn-row-sporting people - whom tend to be black, is racist.

Take your dogs for a walk; they probably need to poop.

You are absolutely correct. Hell. I had corn rows for a short time a quarter century ago.

Here's the thing, though: I didn't imply the dog whistle. The creator if the pic implied the dog whistle.

Convince me otherwise.


It's entirely possible that the creator of the pic meant to imply that bald people are criminals.

His or her intention is irrelevant here, however; the pic is both relevant and funny.

And the underlying logic behind the mullet and cornrows is the same: it is a style which requires an immense amount of time and attention to maintain, so it logically implies vanity and superficiality.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Same as this crap.

//no, I have no idea who he is; I Googled "chinstrap beard"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
sydneyfishmarket.com.au


Don't put these in your hair, folks.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Petey4335: aagrajag: Petey4335: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

Wow.
Just.... wow.
I cant.
wow.

Why are my dogs howling?

I don't know; maybe you should take them for a walk.

Yeah, I get what you're implying, but trashy white people sport corn-rows too.

[Fark user image image 425x483]

The funny thing here is that it's acceptable to imply that certain mullet-sporting people - whom tend to white - are low-class, while implying the same of certain corn-row-sporting people - whom tend to be black, is racist.

Take your dogs for a walk; they probably need to poop.

You are absolutely correct. Hell. I had corn rows for a short time a quarter century ago.

Here's the thing, though: I didn't imply the dog whistle. The creator if the pic implied the dog whistle.

Convince me otherwise.

It's entirely possible that the creator of the pic meant to imply that bald people are criminals.

His or her intention is irrelevant here, however; the pic is both relevant and funny.

And the underlying logic behind the mullet and cornrows is the same: it is a style which requires an immense amount of time and attention to maintain, so it logically implies vanity and superficiality.

[Fark user image image 300x300]

Same as this crap.

//no, I have no idea who he is; I Googled "chinstrap beard"


*black people, not "bald people"
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Theo Vonn, you bastard!
 
jsnbase
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LewDux: KRSESQ: If the worst thing we had to look forward to in 2021 was a return of the mullet, it would be a very good year.

You are defending garbage haircut and all the culture that stems from it. You and people.like you are everything that is wrong with the world today. When civilization finally collapses into a massive pile of shiat the survivors will point at you.


Show us on the doll where the mullet touched you.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They're just SO damn sexy.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 450x600]


this unfortunate lad had the worse luck in meme history. in real life he was married to a young woman who was just regular folk but came from a well to do family. her sister, an attorney, and the rest of the family never much cared for mullet guy. he wound up being a young homicide victim because nosy lawyer sister wanted custody of her sister (in relationship with mullet guy) - wanted custody of their baby. it's a heartbreak story to see. it's an episode of a true crime program on TV.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If this is a portent of things to come, 2021 is shaping up to be worse than 2020.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Petey4335: aagrajag: Petey4335: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

Wow.
Just.... wow.
I cant.
wow.

Why are my dogs howling?

I don't know; maybe you should take them for a walk.

Yeah, I get what you're implying, but trashy white people sport corn-rows too.

[Fark user image image 425x483]

The funny thing here is that it's acceptable to imply that certain mullet-sporting people - whom tend to white - are low-class, while implying the same of certain corn-row-sporting people - whom tend to be black, is racist.

Take your dogs for a walk; they probably need to poop.

You are absolutely correct. Hell. I had corn rows for a short time a quarter century ago.

Here's the thing, though: I didn't imply the dog whistle. The creator if the pic implied the dog whistle.

Convince me otherwise.

It's entirely possible that the creator of the pic meant to imply that bald people are criminals.

His or her intention is irrelevant here, however; the pic is both relevant and funny.

And the underlying logic behind the mullet and cornrows is the same: it is a style which requires an immense amount of time and attention to maintain, so it logically implies vanity and superficiality.

[Fark user image 300x300]

Same as this crap.

//no, I have no idea who he is; I Googled "chinstrap beard"


The truth have been spoketh
Leviticus 19:27 ESV
You shall not round off the hair on your temples or mar the edges of your beard

REPENT SINNERS
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Been there - done that
Going for the 70s yacht-rocker look now.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phenn: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

I didn't realize my lady bits could speak, but they just said "Nope, nope, nope."


Time to practice that vaginal ventriloquism act, I guess.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,


You know his girlfriend did that to his head, then laughed her ass off.
 
phenn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: phenn: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

I didn't realize my lady bits could speak, but they just said "Nope, nope, nope."

Time to practice that vaginal ventriloquism act, I guess.


Do I have to drink a glass of water?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phenn: Prof. Frink: phenn: aagrajag: Here, try this style:

[Fark user image 425x401]

The cops won't know whether to beat you or deputize you,

I didn't realize my lady bits could speak, but they just said "Nope, nope, nope."

Time to practice that vaginal ventriloquism act, I guess.

Do I have to drink a glass of water?


As you get more aroused, take bigger sips.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: And the underlying logic behind the mullet and cornrows is the same: it is a style which requires an immense amount of time and attention to maintain, so it logically implies vanity and superficiality.



Huh? O_o

How much effort is really required to maintain a mullet?
 
