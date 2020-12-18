 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   If you like looking for hidden treasure, Sacajawea coins, and/or solving riddles, this link is for you   (capecodtimes.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey attacks mail truck on Cape Cod
Youtube QJSGIt-4MXE


i was more interested in the autoplay video from 2011 of the turkey attacking a mail truck
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I agree - that turkey is hilarious.   But for those who don't want to read the article:
Here is their treasure hunt riddle - good luck!
~ A Foreign Concept ~
None shall ever read my surface
quite the way they might have done,
opposed to me might bring a force
that leaves the choice to stay or run.
I am not so very hidden,
will you find me? Time will tell.
Many come to seek my solace,
half the time I serve them well.
If you find me seek beside me
a sleigh bell in a treasure chest,
a Christmas prize is no surprise
the tell tale sign of conquered quest.
Twenty paces towards a new day
rise to the occasion, please
do not forget the stage is set, so
keep your eyes beneath the trees.
 
kieran57 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This shouldn't be legal, it just encourages trespassing and people digging up public lands.

/Yes, Debbie Downer.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Burma Shave.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cape Cod? Has to be mermaids.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good cheap ad for his company.

It's on a beach.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuhayes2010: This shouldn't be legal, it just encourages trespassing and people digging up public lands.

/Yes, Debbie Downer.


How is it Trespassing on Public Lands ???
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nanim: Twenty paces towards a new day
rise to the occasion, please
do not forget the stage is set, so
keep your eyes beneath the trees.


Find the stage which is 20 paces east of some trees.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: stuhayes2010: This shouldn't be legal, it just encourages trespassing and people digging up public lands.

/Yes, Debbie Downer.

How is it Trespassing on Public Lands ???


AND digging up public land.

/Comprehension skills were not activated when I read that.
// Errors have been made.
 
