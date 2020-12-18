 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   This vanity plate is all of us   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Poor Strayla, with their disproportionate experience of this year
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
a55 rgy
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alternative offering:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm holding out for 2021 being even worse. I've already applied for my plates.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: a55 rgy


Last one out get the lights.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: King Something: a55 rgy

Last one out get the lights.


You never want to be the last one out of an a55 rgy
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: studebaker hoch: King Something: a55 rgy

Last one out get the lights.

You never want to be the last one out of an a55 rgy


And I don't think you want to be left in the dark.
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think I'd be more willing to take the low road and go with FU2020
 
