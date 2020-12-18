 Skip to content
 
COVID-19 whacks former mob boss Anthony Casso
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he shoulda social-distanced, social-distanced.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All defendants sentenced to life in prison will, at some point, begin to succumb to one disease or another, or suffer from failing health due to old age," federal prosecutors wrote in response to Casso's application for release.

Na na

Na na na na

Hey hey

Goodbye
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
According to mob law, the Mafia family is now obligated to find COVID-19 in a restaurant and shoot it in the back of the head.

/All the potential witnesses will be in the bathroom.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
With the vig, after three weeks it was COVID-50LARGE
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"My father was a very good man to his family and children and that's all that matters to me, not what anyone else has to say about him," Casso's daughter, Jolene Geraci, told The News.

Says Donald Trump's next apprentice...
 
Flincher
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He shoulda taken Trump and Ghouliani with him. Those two killed more than he did
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The one hand clearly didn't wash the other
/Or something like that
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've heard of shiat wine, but wow.
 
