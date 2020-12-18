 Skip to content
 
(Austin News KXAN)   Slain officer tripped during California bar massacre. Which seems like a really cruel thing to do considering he's already dead   (kxan.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cops do acid? Explains a lot.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A sheriff's sergeant accidentally shot by a fellow police officer as they responded to a mass shooting at a California bar had tripped and fallen during the chaos and was struck by the fatal bullet when he stood up and tried to retreat, according to a prosecutors' report Thursday that finds both officers acted lawfully when they fired their weapons.

Uh-huh. Yeah. Sure. Okay. "Accidentally."
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
California Highway Patrol Officer Todd Barrett had already exited and was firing at Long, who was still inside, when one of the officer's rounds hit Helus, who had gotten up again and was just outside the door. Helus was shot five times by Long. But the medical examiner determined shortly after the incident that the sergeant was killed by a sixth bullet fired by Barrett that pierced his heart.

Jesus, dude was shot 5 times by the mass shooter but they're like "Nope, would've probably been fine except for that 6th shot from his fellow officer".
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tripped? So he was high when he died? Good for him
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: A sheriff's sergeant accidentally shot by a fellow police officer as they responded to a mass shooting at a California bar had tripped and fallen during the chaos and was struck by the fatal bullet when he stood up and tried to retreat, according to a prosecutors' report Thursday that finds both officers acted lawfully when they fired their weapons.

Uh-huh. Yeah. Sure. Okay. "Accidentally."


The perpetrator set off smoke bombs then used a laser pointer to sight and shoot.  It's pretty reasonable that cops firing blindly into a smoke-filled room would hit a friendly target.

Now...why cops were firing blindly into a smoke-filled room, that I don't know.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
California bar massacre? Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cop worship
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Krieghund: King Something: A sheriff's sergeant accidentally shot by a fellow police officer as they responded to a mass shooting at a California bar had tripped and fallen during the chaos and was struck by the fatal bullet when he stood up and tried to retreat, according to a prosecutors' report Thursday that finds both officers acted lawfully when they fired their weapons.

Uh-huh. Yeah. Sure. Okay. "Accidentally."

The perpetrator set off smoke bombs then used a laser pointer to sight and shoot.  It's pretty reasonable that cops firing blindly into a smoke-filled room would hit a friendly target.

Now...why cops were firing blindly into a smoke-filled room, that I don't know.


Because they're taught that they'll have amazing sex after killing. 

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/t​h​e-watch/wp/2017/02/14/a-day-with-killo​logy-police-trainer-dave-grossman/
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it is a legal term, but I just hate using "justified" when discussing killing an innocent person.  None of it is justified, it was tragic and depressing and accidental.

Ugh.  Friday morning got me emotional again...

/Not a cop rant nor a 2A rant.
//Just a rant
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Cop worship


The cop could have been a good person, but this is over the top:
"It is a testament to his training, character, and valor that even though he had been shot in the heart, he found the strength and determination to continue to protect others and fight to the end," prosecutors wrote.

I would think everything would have stopped at that point.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'inside the dark and smoky bar"

The night was moist..
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Accidentally shot five times.  Just to be sure, I guess.
 
