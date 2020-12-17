 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Judge rules San Diego county health officials may not bar restaurants from murdering their patrons   (latimes.com) divider line
13
    More: News  
•       •       •

306 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a lot of these judges should be required by law to eat out every night while this is going on.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_pMY​J​dzFAo
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So even as hospitals are fully impacted...restaurants will be open for the holidays?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric Idle - "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life" - STEREO HQ
Youtube SJUhlRoBL8M
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So even as hospitals are fully impacted...restaurants will be open for the holidays?


0 percent ICU availability equals "here comes 5-10% fatality rate."

Wheeeee he he *cough cough* oh crap
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Seems like a lot of these judges should be required by law to eat out every night while this is going on.


This proposal is brought to you today by the Wives of Justice Sexual Satisfaction Committee.
 
Iczer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Joel R. Wohlfeil is a judge for the Superior Court of San Diego County in California. He was appointed by Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in April 2007 to succeed Raymond Edwards Jr. Wohlfeil was elected to a full term in 2010.

Yup. That figures.
 
salsashark1 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome to Biden's America.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does it prevent them from pulling Liquor licenses?
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah America - in the conflict between allowing an individual to make a buck over protecting the welfare of multiple people in the community, the individual's profit wins every time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The judge said neither the state nor the county had provided sufficient evidence showing that restaurants and live entertainment venues operating with safety measures in place contributed to spread of the novel coronavirus or the impact on hospital intensive care units, and the restrictions could not be justified.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not murder of their patrons, it's assisted suicide.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

salsashark1: Welcome to Biden's America.


Just hold your horses there buddy
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.