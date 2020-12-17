 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   2020's biggest newsmakers in Canada's smallest province   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm glad they finally did something about that beaver.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But think about the potatoes!!!
 
likwidflame
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-​edward-island/pei-cfia-botulism-warnin​g-bottled-meat-1.5819103

Bottled meat and Bagged Milk.

Who says us Canadian's aren't cultured
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That Beaver killed seven people
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sell high! Buy low!

/Makes about as much sense as anything.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: That Beaver killed seven people


He's well armed, don't fark with a beaver

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
KWess
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pop (soda) was only available in glass bottles in PEI until 2010 or 11.
 
ansius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dog on roof:

Fark user imageView Full Size



https://www.theguardian.pe.ca/news/lo​c​al/doggone-it-husky-found-on-roof-in-s​ummerside-pei-406863/
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Amish Tech Support: That Beaver killed seven people

He's well armed, don't fark with a beaver

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


A Bɇavɇr ønce bit my sistɇr...

Bɇavɇr's can be Pɇski
 
ansius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's details on the full list:

https://www.cbc.ca/radio/asithappens/​a​s-it-happens-the-thursday-edition-1.58​45625/p-e-i-newsmakers-of-2020-include​-a-giant-beet-and-a-crop-circle-penis-​1.5845631
 
