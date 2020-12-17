 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   It's not Southfork but the Legendary Texas 6666 Ranch that has been owned by an oil dynasty family for 152 years goes on sale for $192.2m   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
142000 acres. My apartment is 900ft.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many Rhode Islands?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: 142000 acres. My apartment is 900ft.


If you had worked harder you would have been born into a ridiculously rich, ranch-owning family and thus have more square footage.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lunch cancer is such a terrible way to go.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anne Marion, 81, died in February from lunch cancer and as a result, the 142,000 acre property is for sale

???
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Lunch cancer is such a terrible way to go.


Tiny fist is shaking
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How long is it going to be on the market? There's no way I'm liquidating any assets before seeing the place first hand.

And, also importantly, who are the neighbors?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: omg bbq: Lunch cancer is such a terrible way to go.

Tiny fist is shaking


You provided the quote.
I was merely laying in wait to yuNoRTFA??? The first person to ask.

You're the better person.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Lunch cancer is such a terrible way to go.


A nooner that's always a downer.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: How many Rhode Islands?


1/5th of a Rhode Island.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Lunch cancer is such a terrible way to go.


Probably got it from the Lunch Counter.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Anne Marion, 81, died in February from lunch cancer and as a result"

That has gotta be one the best typos in the history of obituaries!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
12 miles wide by 20 miles long?

It's bigger than my city...
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's the listing at Landwatch

https://www.landwatch.com/king-county​-​texas-farms-and-ranches-for-sale/pid/4​08825342

Click on the picture and then the property map tab at the top.  Pretty cool.  Might need the map layers top right.
 
