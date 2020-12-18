 Skip to content
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists, it's ye Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme this week: Haiku odes to Wintertime. Write for us a cool ode to the season in the form of a haiku as we head into the Winter Solstice. Celebrate the "turning of the Sun" as the days get longer, commemorate the passing of the seasons, and contemplate the upcoming weeks of winter weather, warm cider, bundled jackets and icy breath.

Here's my example as an ample sample:

A cold rain settles
on my garden radishes.
Grateful there's no frost

And here's helpful info on writing a Haiku: https://grammar.yourdictionary.com/st​y​le-and-usage/rules-for-writing-haiku.h​tml.

Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Haiku odes to Wintertime. Write for us a cool ode to the season in the form of a haiku as we head into the Winter Solstice. Celebrate the "turning of the Sun" as the days get longer, commemorate the passing of the seasons, and contemplate the upcoming weeks of winter weather, warm cider, bundled jackets and icy breath.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Petite Mel!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Snowflakes graze my eyes
To settle on all my clothes
Covering me whole
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Children's screams of joy
Echo from the biggest hills
Drawing us to join
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Dark days in dark age
Deadly winter here, Snowflake
Invent brighter days
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Jealous icicles
Watch the cocoa devoured
Warm cookies relished
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Multicolored lights
lined each house from block to block.
The streets are dark now.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Empty house for sale
Crowded during Thanksgiving
Virus not a hoax
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I don't believe that
It is Wintertime again
I thought it was March
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
San Diego has rain
It's quite dark and chilly here
La Nina is here

Where is the tilde?
I hate diacriticals
Dam US keyboard
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Eric, Kyle, Kenny
playing, laughing in the snow
snow plow strikes Kenny
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It is so cold out
Why does winter feel like Hoth?
Taun Tauns are Luke Warm!
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chilled down to the bone
The trees are barren this day
F*ckers  cannot drive
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The year draws to end
Dark Skies, cold feelings, loss and grief
Light!  Days with Hope again!
 
ChetPancakes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Six Hundred Dollars
Diapers, Gas, Food, and Rent
Happy Holidays
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Baby it's cold out
Robert Frost on my windows
Snowflakes crying fraud
 
