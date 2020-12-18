 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AutoWeek)   Is this cool, or what?   (autoweek.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Dec 2020 at 1:17 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How is oxygen going to get into the tunnel if it's 7 miles of underwater tubing?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If the tunnel isn't made from plexiglass or transparent aluminum, it's just an ordinary tunnel.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I ever get to haunt something, that is high on my list.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't we have this article a couple weeks ago
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Didn't we have this article a couple weeks ago


It goes round and round.
 
wantingout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
why is it terrifying? because people love being scared?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.