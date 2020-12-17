 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Thief steals one light bulb   (krqe.com) divider line
    More: Strange  
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"One person actually commented and said, 'Sorry I needed the parts,'" said Mathews. "I don't know if that's a legitimate admission of guilt or some person just being a jerk."

I was just being a jerk.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stink, stank, stunk.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I feel we can narrow the suspects down if we know how many it took to screw it back in.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 It was a Philips Hue so the owner was out a ton.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Watubi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe they had a good idea
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was expecting he took one of the string to make them all go out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Perhaps a chicken coop owner with cold hens
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was a really really really nice bulb.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
batrachoseps
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was a ridiculously bright light that the homeowner left on all the time, or was on a motion sensor.  One of their neighbors got sick of it and took it.  I know, having actually done that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LAW AND ORDER!!!


/it's not THAT big of a deal really..
// annoying but not big deal
/ / One of the slashies was stolen during the typing of this message...
 
1funguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe he was a doctor and was going to cure some coronavirus..?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Family Guy - Thomas Edison (HQ)
Youtube 3Yl20r4dbgs
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a UFO
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody needed to smoke some meth
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If one goes out, the whole thing doesn't work.

batrachoseps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Maybe it was a UFO


Maybe they should check for quartz crystals in the driveway.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
an unusual message came through the neighborhood page:

"One person said, 'Sorry, I needed the parts,'" said Mathews. "I don't know if that's a legitimate admission of guilt or some person just being a jerk."


.
Don't pretend not to know, Mathews.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: I feel we can narrow the suspects down if we know how many it took to screw it back in.


I suspected the thief was trying to find out too.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Somebody needed to smoke some meth


Yup, the gas station must have been out of glass tubes with a rose in the middle.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: derpes_simplex: Somebody needed to smoke some meth

Yup, the gas station must have been out of glass tubes with a rose in the middle.


Which reminds me, I bought one of those for my mom as a birthday gift when I was like 5, not having a clue what it was for. My parents didn't either.
 
