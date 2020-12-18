 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   All in all, it's just two floors of bricks falling from the wall   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what happens when you're stiff and hard all the time, but only get laid once.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Definitely not done in one.


Definitely not done in one.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A case of mortar most foul.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What a great neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Built by people with no education
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See, the big bad wolf just wasn't trying hard enough.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) - Give It to Me Scene (2/5) | Movieclips
Youtube E3RQVcNUcTA
 
rfenster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Roger Waters approves of this headline.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yes, the mail delivery drivers have two toilets to choose from.




Yes, the mail delivery drivers have two toilets to choose from.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  


You're one of those armchair quarterbacks, aren't you? Scream and yell at the TV thinking you could a better job than the professionals on the field.

Whatcha got? Obviously not a sense of humor
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Buildings in the US are incredibly cheaply made.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: Buildings in the US are incredibly cheaply made.


This.
Cheap and quick. Also look decent.
You can probably set up a house in three months.
Other places build a house.

Even mud huts from third world countries can probably withstand high winds better than sandwich-board, nail-gun houses.

/and it wasn't always this way
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cadence parse error.  Initiate self-destruct mode.
 
Lillya
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's definitely off the wall humor

You're one of those armchair quarterbacks, aren't you? Scream and yell at the TV thinking you could a better job than the professionals on the field.

Whatcha got? Obviously not a sense of humor


It's definitely off the wall humor
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So does insurance cover that or is it considered an act of the sky wizard?
 
