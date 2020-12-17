 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Break out Mr. Pink's tiniest violin for the landlords running out of money   (cnn.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh no.  Anyways.

/Concepts where merely possessing a blob of money creates more money are a huge problem at a systemic level
 
FarkaDark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait until they find somebody willing to pay for that increase in market rent
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Considering the market, you could sell off a house and live off the profits from that for a year.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should move into their own buildings.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FarkaDark: Wait until they find somebody willing to pay for that increase in market rent


spoiler: you also have to be able

/willing is the easy part
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When the landlords run out of money, it is entirely possible that the local municipality won't be far behind. They tend to rely on property tax. If landlords don't pay...the municipality does not make any money. Stuff costs money. Most municipalities are run on the razor's edge because humans are dumb.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landlords are not just large corporations or RETTs, some are small owners who are being devastated like other small businesses with the added difficulty that they just can't shut down due to prohibitions on evictions or the inability to do short term rentals due to government restrictions due to Covid.  While certainly their are slumlords out there or faceless corporations that deserve the public's ire, don't paint all landlords with the same broad brush.  Laying on more and more restrictions and costs will only ensure few individuals/companies willing to rent at ever higher rates or removal of rental units altogether which does not help those struggling with the already high rents.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: When the landlords run out of money, it is entirely possible that the local municipality won't be far behind. They tend to rely on property tax. If landlords don't pay...the municipality does not make any money. Stuff costs money. Most municipalities are run on the razor's edge because humans are dumb.


Commercial property taxes, utilities, business licenses, fines and penalties, fees for services, sales taxes, filming/event/festival permits...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was always understood that when you invest in anything, you were taking a risk.  It was actually seen as a good thing for these risks to fail, because it transferred capital when it did, and kept small groups of people from monopolizing all the money.

Somewhere along the way though, it was decided that it was the job of taxpayers to cover the costs of failed investments, so that investors never had to worry about losing anything, and this was somehow supposed to benefit us all.  

Let the landlords fail.  When I look at the cost of housing in this country, it is obvious that too few people own far too many homes, and we need them to lose their shirts on their investments so that all those rental homes can go on auction block and get bought up cheap by those who actually need them.  The only bail out we should have in place is programs to assist tenants in buying their homes, on the cheap, when their landlord has failed at playing "HGTV" in real life.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hear about a lot of slumlords at work, but the worst slumlords are buying property. Small landlords, who are willing to work with tenants, are the ones not faring well. I would like to see the federal government implement a temporary emergency rent freeze for no less than 12 months, then pay landlords directly where the tenant is unemployed and meets reasonable financial means testing.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: iheartscotch: When the landlords run out of money, it is entirely possible that the local municipality won't be far behind. They tend to rely on property tax. If landlords don't pay...the municipality does not make any money. Stuff costs money. Most municipalities are run on the razor's edge because humans are dumb.

Commercial property taxes, utilities, business licenses, fines and penalties, fees for services, sales taxes, filming/event/festival permits...


Thing is, the world is full of phantom taxes that most people don't even realize are there.  Your Republican government cuts your taxes, then you can sure as hell bet that you are going to pay more when you renew your tag at the DMV, get pulled over for speeding, purchase a business license, or go to pay your power bill.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It was always understood that when you invest in anything, you were taking a risk.  It was actually seen as a good thing for these risks to fail, because it transferred capital when it did, and kept small groups of people from monopolizing all the money.

Somewhere along the way though, it was decided that it was the job of taxpayers to cover the costs of failed investments, so that investors never had to worry about losing anything, and this was somehow supposed to benefit us all.  

Let the landlords fail.  When I look at the cost of housing in this country, it is obvious that too few people own far too many homes, and we need them to lose their shirts on their investments so that all those rental homes can go on auction block and get bought up cheap by those who actually need them.  The only bail out we should have in place is programs to assist tenants in buying their homes, on the cheap, when their landlord has failed at playing "HGTV" in real life.


All those rented properties are going to be bought up by a big business that can take some hits. So instead of having 1 person owning 6 rental houses your going to have 1 corporation owning 506 residential units.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It was always understood that when you invest in anything, you were taking a risk.  It was actually seen as a good thing for these risks to fail, because it transferred capital when it did, and kept small groups of people from monopolizing all the money.

Somewhere along the way though, it was decided that it was the job of taxpayers to cover the costs of failed investments, so that investors never had to worry about losing anything, and this was somehow supposed to benefit us all.  

Let the landlords fail.  When I look at the cost of housing in this country, it is obvious that too few people own far too many homes, and we need them to lose their shirts on their investments so that all those rental homes can go on auction block and get bought up cheap by those who actually need them.  The only bail out we should have in place is programs to assist tenants in buying their homes, on the cheap, when their landlord has failed at playing "HGTV" in real life.


A buyer must pay for a house in full at an auction. Those who really need a house cannot afford that. Auctions favor those who are already cash flush. But I agree that too few people own too many houses.
 
starlost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
30 years ago. hey honey we got just enough money to put a small down payment on a house we will rent
26 years ago  hey honey we got just enough money to put a small down payment on a house we will rent
22 years ago hey honey we got just enough money to put a small down payment on a house we will rent
...............
now
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Landlords are not just large corporations or RETTs, some are small owners who are being devastated like other small businesses with the added difficulty that they just can't shut down due to prohibitions on evictions or the inability to do short term rentals due to government restrictions due to Covid.  While certainly their are slumlords out there or faceless corporations that deserve the public's ire, don't paint all landlords with the same broad brush.  Laying on more and more restrictions and costs will only ensure few individuals/companies willing to rent at ever higher rates or removal of rental units altogether which does not help those struggling with the already high rents.


Small landlords don't get my pity. They tend to be the least forgiving because they have a personal stake, and the most greedy because they haven't saved money via efficiency (it's their side hustle). They care the least about following the law and get away with crooked shiat (self-help or coerced eviction, demanding sex as rent, illegal leases, hazardous conditions/code violations/negligent repairs) because they're too small to pin down.

If the easy, sleazy job of landlord goes away, it may not be such a bad thing. Landlord is a more prevalent profession than it has to be because banks won't lend to minority applicants and the federal government subsidizes landlords via programs like Section 8 and FHA loans.

Do people need housing? Hell yeah.
Does it have to be through this largely unregulated, contract-based nightmare where sleaze and slums are so prevalent? Hell no.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It was always understood that when you invest in anything, you were taking a risk.  It was actually seen as a good thing for these risks to fail, because it transferred capital when it did, and kept small groups of people from monopolizing all the money.

Somewhere along the way though, it was decided that it was the job of taxpayers to cover the costs of failed investments, so that investors never had to worry about losing anything, and this was somehow supposed to benefit us all.  

Let the landlords fail.  When I look at the cost of housing in this country, it is obvious that too few people own far too many homes, and we need them to lose their shirts on their investments so that all those rental homes can go on auction block and get bought up cheap by those who actually need them.  The only bail out we should have in place is programs to assist tenants in buying their homes, on the cheap, when their landlord has failed at playing "HGTV" in real life.


They are ready to accept KNOWN risks, was it a known risk that the government could force a private citizen to provide social welfare that government wasn't going to pay for? No, no it was not. It amounts to unlawful takings, and while your dancing for joy as landlords fail (and the vast majority are mom and pops not corporations) where are those houses going to be next time? Gone, kaput, it's a fark you to the industry and houses will be sold to single families at market rate not this imaginary devaluation in your delusions and not kept as rentals because they know about the risk now. Did government says fine you house these families we will not collect property rent on properties with non-paying tenants, certainly within their evidently endless powers but none of them did so. This will only enable apparently evil corporations from gathering even more properties into portfolios, so the exact opposite will occur. A landlord with 2 properties is far far more concerned then a corp with a 1000, so good job?
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Over the past 30 years, Maral Boyadjian has built up a family real estate business consisting of eight homes in Southern California that she and her husband rent out."

We have no money says woman who's sitting on 8 properties. If only she had an asset or two that could be sold to make ends meet during a tough time.

And if the landlord took a risk and bought all their properties on debt and planned to have renters cover the costs of their loans, well, they took that risk.

The fact they kept on leveraging the value in their properties to buy new ones meaning they actually own very little of their asset portfolio... well this is the risk they took when they took this portfolio structure.

If they can't afford to keep up their payments, they'll just have to sell some of their assets to pay their bills.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It was always understood that when you invest in anything, you were taking a risk.  It was actually seen as a good thing for these risks to fail, because it transferred capital when it did, and kept small groups of people from monopolizing all the money.


So when they fail, the banks will foreclose on the property and most likely sell it to an even larger investor that can afford to take advantage of the misfortunes of the smaller landlords investment failures.

I don't think you've thought this cunning plan all the way through.
 
ex-nuke [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It was always understood that when you invest in anything, you were taking a risk.  It was actually seen as a good thing for these risks to fail, because it transferred capital when it did, and kept small groups of people from monopolizing all the money.

Somewhere along the way though, it was decided that it was the job of taxpayers to cover the costs of failed investments, so that investors never had to worry about losing anything, and this was somehow supposed to benefit us all.  

Let the landlords fail.  When I look at the cost of housing in this country, it is obvious that too few people own far too many homes, and we need them to lose their shirts on their investments so that all those rental homes can go on auction block and get bought up cheap by those who actually need them.  The only bail out we should have in place is programs to assist tenants in buying their homes, on the cheap, when their landlord has failed at playing "HGTV" in real life.


Those foreclosed homes are not going to be bought by the people living in them who can't afford the rent, they will go to the big companies and banks, The very ones you seem to have a hard on for. Concentrating more property and money in the hands of the mega wealthy does nothing for the peasants and wage slaves. How much money do you think the government will let those Chinese investors or major banks lose?
 
