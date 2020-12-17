 Skip to content
(New Bern Sun Journal)   Grace, an 8-year-old cat who has lived her entire life in the cat house at Colonial Capital Humane Society, has just won $10,000 for the shelter. Despite that, she is still waiting for a forever home on Caturday
    Caturday  
•       •       •

Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Caturday everyone!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


A sleepy Jack
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy chilly icy purrsday gang!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So, they didn't actually have an orthopedic surgeon on staff, so surgery has been delayed again.  The vet was very happy with the healing on the stump. Heck, it looks so much better that I could be talked into posting a picture without it being too much!!

Holding off the neuter until he sees the orthopedic surgeon, who we are being referred to.

Jack received a long lasting antibiotic shot that lasts 2 weeks.  He would have rathered that they kept him on the oral antibiotics, he's no longer getting his special "you took your meds" treat
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Happy Caturday everyone!!

[Fark user image 422x750]

A sleepy Jack


Sorry if I missed the news --
How is he doing??
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

[Fark user image 422x750]

So, they didn't actually have an orthopedic surgeon on staff, so surgery has been delayed again.  The vet was very happy with the healing on the stump. Heck, it looks so much better that I could be talked into posting a picture without it being too much!!

Holding off the neuter until he sees the orthopedic surgeon, who we are being referred to.

Jack received a long lasting antibiotic shot that lasts 2 weeks.  He would have rathered that they kept him on the oral antibiotics, he's no longer getting his special "you took your meds" treat


heh. Oops. I should have waited a few seconds.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also, this showed up in the mail today

Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia...come out, come out for Caturday!

Fark user image
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
slick, grace!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice story....hope Grace gets a furrever home!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
It seems to me, speaking of the article (weird, I know), that it would be very cruel to Grace to take her out of her shelter, where she came as a kitten and has spent 8 years, and put her with strangers.

The shelter IS her forever home. If she had a choice, she would want to stay where she is, where she is comfortable and knows everyone. She's already helping other animals there.

What on earth is the point of yanking her from her home and forcing her at her age to adapt to some place new? Why? Is she that much of a burden on that shelter?

The story actually makes me angry.

/has 3 rescue cats
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Otera: Happy Caturday everyone!!

[Fark user image 422x750]

A sleepy Jack

Sorry if I missed the news --
How is he doing??


There was an abscess the size of a pimple that had to be drained, but other than that, his leg is healing beautifully.  All the stuff that looked nasty when last Caturday closed was "fiberous substructure"-- fantastic evidence of good healing. The men keep joking that Jack is so hungry because he's "growing a whole new leg".

There's roughly 2-3 inched of tibia left below the knee, which is really promising for the Bionic Kitten option!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shadow spent the day hanging out with Mom while I shoveled snow. Got about 2 feet of powder.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Everyone - This is your weekly reminder - You're wonderful, just as you are. You're strong enough to survive. We're all in this together. If you need help, we're here for you. Reach out, and there is a whole community waiting to help. You don't have to post here. You can email one of us directly. And we won't "out" you. This is about helping one another.

I know the holiday season can be stressful to everyone. It's ok. That is why we are here. Post or email directly. Your info is kept confidential.

In times like these, it's easy to lose faith, or feel alone. You aren't. People care and want to help.

Right now, we're offering:
* Pet food
* Human food
* Advice (cars, HVAC, computers, that I see, in addition to pet)
* Resume help
* Research
* Proofreading
* Friendly ears
If you're going to struggle to stay warm or fed - reach out.

Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We haz lightly falling snow, and Eli the Bitey decided to snuggle under the covers this mornin with his Boy..and Eli has been sleeping under the tree, now that the skirt has been placed.

This evening when I got back from work, Eli was in the kitchen playing with a bit of hay from the piggies cage. He was being quite kittenish..Surprised me all to heck and back.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: We haz lightly falling snow, and Eli the Bitey decided to snuggle under the covers this mornin with his Boy..and Eli has been sleeping under the tree, now that the skirt has been placed.

This evening when I got back from work, Eli was in the kitchen playing with a bit of hay from the piggies cage. He was being quite kittenish..Surprised me all to heck and back.


💖💓💗💕💞
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

silvervial: It seems to me, speaking of the article (weird, I know), that it would be very cruel to Grace to take her out of her shelter, where she came as a kitten and has spent 8 years, and put her with strangers.

The shelter IS her forever home. If she had a choice, she would want to stay where she is, where she is comfortable and knows everyone. She's already helping other animals there.

What on earth is the point of yanking her from her home and forcing her at her age to adapt to some place new? Why? Is she that much of a burden on that shelter?

The story actually makes me angry.

/has 3 rescue cats


I understand your point.  However, she might also enjoy having love and attention all day long....all to herself.  I'm not arguing with you at all, but 8 is still pretty young for a kitteh.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

JoJo and her big round eyes.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: We haz lightly falling snow, and Eli the Bitey decided to snuggle under the covers this mornin with his Boy..and Eli has been sleeping under the tree, now that the skirt has been placed.

This evening when I got back from work, Eli was in the kitchen playing with a bit of hay from the piggies cage. He was being quite kittenish..Surprised me all to heck and back.


Good boy, Eli!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
41" in BungnTurd.  40" up at the airport, which broke the record for snow since records started back in 1950.

Need to tunnel out, do some shopping, and cook some noms.

My back deck and fire escape roof...
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

[Fark user image 850x849]
JoJo and her big round eyes.
JoJo and her big round eyes.


I have loved her adorable eyes in every picture you share.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: 41" in BungnTurd.  40" up at the airport, which broke the record for snow since records started back in 1950.

Need to tunnel out, do some shopping, and cook some noms.

My back deck and fire escape roof...
[Fark user image 425x637]


Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: 41" in BungnTurd.  40" up at the airport, which broke the record for snow since records started back in 1950.

Need to tunnel out, do some shopping, and cook some noms.

My back deck and fire escape roof...
[Fark user image 425x637]


You have 41 INCHES of snow????  Holy shiat, DLC!  Be safe with your shoveling, dear.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sir Percy the Chonker was snooping around while DIL was doing something craft-related, so she draped some black thread over his head
 
