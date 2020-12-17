 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   University of Hawaii officials say Aloha to their stadium's activities due to severe maintenance issues   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The NFL said several years ago that it was unsuitable for playing the Pro Bowl.  It's a 45-year-old stadium with detailed reports of structural issues dating back to the early 2000s.  It's at the stage where throwing $200 million at the problems will only gain you another few years.  It's worth that money to shore up an historic landmark like Wrigley Field.  Aloha Stadium is far from that sort of status.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hawaii still has a football team?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why would they be saying hello?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So are they closing or reopening the stadium?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What about the swap meet outside the stadium? Where will I get Aloha shirts for 3 for $10.
 
