(Washington Post)   Solid holiday advice from Dr. Fauci: Don't have your kids come home for Christmas this year if you want to see them next year   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.... is Dr. Fauci holding my kid hostage?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People must love the fark out of Thanksgiving, cuz a lot of them aren't making it to Christmas.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But you can still buy them presents because Jesus.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That is, unless you want to see your kids at Christmas next year while looking down from Heaven with Yazeus.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

solokumba: But you can still buy them presents because Jesus.


You wanna piss Santa off? Cause I don't. I saw that documentary about him.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are going to be some weird-ass Christmas movies set in 2020.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Problem with statements like that, nothing except bars are closed, don't let your kids come home, indoor dining still safe
 
cwolf20
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

solokumba: But you can still buy them presents because Jesus.


Buy digital amazon gift cards
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do I feel bad that I'd like to see Kirk Cameron of 'Saving Christmas' fame get sick and die from a lavish crowded holiday gathering? Nope, 2020 has definitely changed my outlook
/all greetings conducted by phone or cards from an undisclosed location
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cwolf20: solokumba: But you can still buy them presents because Jesus.

Buy digital amazon gift cards


Because Jesus?
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BUT MAH FREEDUMBS!!!1!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well... my eldest (20) hasn't talked to me since October. Her siblings didn't want her to come back after the end if the semester. None of us can trust most of the words that come out of her mouth. So, as a family we had a long discussion about it. She was asked to find somewhere else to live. She has all of her belongings. End of the semester was last week....

At this point? The grief is passed. I love my kid. But seeing her this year or next is like 'shrug.'

I also don't want whatever cooties she brings with either.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not so much the kids as it's the batshiat crazy uncles that should be banned from holiday gatherings.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Mom has a job. Like many Americans, she can't quit her job. She isn't rich. Without her job she can't afford to live. It's kind of a big deal.

If she stops going to work, she doesn't even qualify for unemployment.

A huge part of why people stopped caring about Covid, is because we never have them a chance to care about it. You work 50 hours per week, dealing with *countless* strangers, often in unsafe conditions, possibly exposing yourself to a deadly disease or face being homeless.

But those very same people who support this system that makes you work, the same people who use your services, call you out when you engage in an activity that is less risky than your day job.

You know who I really feel for? The cleaning staff at these hospitals. At least where I am, they aren't part of the hospital staff, they are contacted out, they make next to nothing, they can't not go to work without going bankrupt, people stopped calling them heroes months ago, and they are, in some cases, exposed to more covid positive people than the medical staff.

And ummm, when masks are in short supply, who do you think gets first dibs... The doctor or the janitor?

I'll remind my Mom too worry about all that, and emphasize that seeing her children are what will really kill her...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sound advice every year regardless of pandemic
 
gadian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: There are going to be some weird-ass Christmas movies set in 2020.


Just think of the Hallmark Christmas movies about falling in love with the guy you only know by his eyes and then running into him on an anonymous app of some kind.  Maybe its even someone the protagonist wouldn't have normally considered because of reasons and shiat.  It's fate.  I should write hallmark christmas movies.
 
undernova
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Well... my eldest (20) hasn't talked to me since October. Her siblings didn't want her to come back after the end if the semester. None of us can trust most of the words that come out of her mouth. So, as a family we had a long discussion about it. She was asked to find somewhere else to live. She has all of her belongings. End of the semester was last week....

At this point? The grief is passed. I love my kid. But seeing her this year or next is like 'shrug.'

I also don't want whatever cooties she brings with either.


Is there another thread where we can see the rest of this story? Because, Jesus, you've taken care of the depressing first half of the movie.

I'm hoping for the happy ending for you and everyone involved. All anyone's losing is everything, y'know?
 
