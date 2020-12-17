 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Hey rollerblading naked down a highway while wearing a panda head mask is no way to go through life son. Well, it is 2020 ... proceed [NSFW]   (pennlive.com) divider line
    More: Awkward  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Obviously you weren't in Florida in the 90s.

Jimmy Buffett - Fruitcakes
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just don't wipe out, dude. Road rash on your junk would suck, I imagine.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry about that.  I didn't realize people didn't like pandas.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the pandemic's been tough on Robin Lehner.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police sketch of suspect

Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why they call it a pandemic.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems the filming was part of the act and not by chance.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better call the cops.

hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Round on the side and high in the middle? That guy's ass
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Sorry about that.  I didn't realize people didn't like pandas.


Pandas must die
tasteme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In human terms, he's confused.

In panda terms, he's bamboozled
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby you live your life, I will live mine.  " Grabs panda head and rollerblades"
 
terminationshok
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the only way to go through life.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did the panda head cover his nose and mouth?

Yes?

It's fine, leave him alone.
 
rustypouch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound naked to me.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I skated prolifically in the past and my first thought was "where is his helmet? Wrist guards?"

/Oh, right. Naked on a highway...
 
The Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a weirdo ... Rollerblading.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not my thing, but I'm ok with this. Glad to see the inexorable decline of society mixing it up a bit. All of this wealth consolidation and political tribalism was getting boring.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welcome to Columbus.
Happened 20 minutes from me.
The golf club was a nice touch.
NOT me, i would have dyed the public hair a neon shade or straight up set it on fire.
 
soupafi
Was he on 670?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
Once you get into it, pandas generally suck. I lost all respect for pandas when I watched a documentary and discovered that the main cause of death for cubs in the wild is predation by a weasel. You're a a fricking bear and you let your kids get eaten by a Hot Topic clerk's pet? Show some pride man, Sheesh
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dire Straits - Skateaway
Loren
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nudity, I have no problem with.

Rollerblading in traffic, I definitely have a problem with!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, Ohio. Well, if you don't qualify to be shot into space to leave Ohio you gotta make the best of it.
 
spiral_fishcake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DON'T LOOK, ETHEL!
 
