(BBC-US)   344 Nigerian schoolboys released unHaramed   (bbc.com)
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Email-savvy Nigerian prince still unaccounted for.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Maybe it's just me but I like A Salty Dog a lot more than Western Education is Forbidden.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I guess when threatened, Boko Haram turned a whiter shade of pale and let them go.
 
mudesi
28 minutes ago  
Sad to say, but boys can't be used as sex slaves, hence the release
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
27 minutes ago  
Their supply of Wolf Cola ran out.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

mudesi: Sad to say, but boys can't be used as sex slaves, hence the release


Rather unlikely to be saleable as sex slaves.  Certainly not unlikely be used as such.
 
deadsanta
21 minutes ago  
Dicks out for Haram, then?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
19 minutes ago  
Next to Jim Bakker, I can't think of a worse human than Abubakar Shekau, but I bet you can.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Email-savvy Nigerian prince still unaccounted for.


img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
17 minutes ago  
I don't believe this happened because I didn't see celebrities tweeting about it

/#bringbackourgirls
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
12 minutes ago  
No whippings? No castrations? No beheadings? Dang, Boko Haram must be gettin' soft ... Did they hire a PR company?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
8 minutes ago  

mudesi: Sad to say, but boys can't be used as sex slaves, hence the release


They can used as soldiers
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

mudesi: Sad to say, but boys can't be used as sex slaves, hence the release


Yeah I was thinking if these were girls, they wouldn't be released.  I think they still have some of the girls they kidnapped several years ago. Sickening.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Squid_for_Brains: Email-savvy Nigerian prince still unaccounted for.

[img.memecdn.com image 574x697]


And here we see a Zimbabwean man with *just* enough for a loaf of Bread...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
5 minutes ago  

mudesi: Sad to say, but boys can't be used as sex slaves, hence the release


What reality are you living in?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
less than a minute ago  
The boys were certainly released a lot quicker than those kidnapped girls.
 
