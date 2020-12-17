 Skip to content
(LA Times)   A tsunami has four general stages: initiation(large waves from sudden disturbance), split(wave splits, some recede), amplification(wave heights increase), and run-up(peak tsunami waves hit). So good news, America, just one stage left   (latimes.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poop thread!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vinniethepoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Tsunami, Snake, TSUNAMI!

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is that supposed to be a metaphor for Taylor Swift's musical output this year?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2%


The roughly 2.5% mortality rate is dependent on there being enough room in hospitals to give what limited interventions we have.  Once ICUs and ERs are crammed full, that 2.5% should start driving right on up.

That then allows everyone seeking care for non-Covid emergencies to also get triaged or delayed care.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well shiat.

I mean sewer shiat.

shiat.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.


I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.

I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.


Look at it this way...

You (the USA) will leave your mark on history, as an example of what being a farking beligerant community of utter dumbasses means in a pandemic.

You will fuel decades of research papers, and be the basis of what the new pandenic protocols will use as examples what not to do.

All those deaths are not in vain..
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.

I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.


I've been told it's only conservatives dying, and that it's okay.  I need not panic.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/smashing button
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Look at it this way...

You (the USA) will leave your mark on history, as an example of what being a farking beligerant community of utter dumbasses means in a pandemic.

You will fuel decades of research papers, and be the basis of what the new pandenic protocols will use as examples what not to do.

All those deaths are not in vain..


Or we've killed off the least productive and most expensive, and the thunder-dome continues.

Soylent green is covid people!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aungen: pissnmoan: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.

I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.

I've been told it's only conservatives dying, and that it's okay.  I need not panic.


Who told you that?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: pissnmoan: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.

I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.

Look at it this way...

You (the USA) will leave your mark on history, as an example of what being a farking beligerant community of utter dumbasses means in a pandemic.

You will fuel decades of research papers, and be the basis of what the new pandenic protocols will use as examples what not to do.

All those deaths are not in vain..


Thank you for your accurate assessment of much of our American community.  And, your very positive attitude about what is to be gained here.  Carry on.  Glad we could help.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aungen: pissnmoan: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.

I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.

I've been told it's only conservatives dying, and that it's okay.  I need not panic.


No one told you that.  They're an uncontrolled vector which is killing anyone who interacts with their superspreaders.  Sadly, they're not alone in spreading the disease, but they do seem the proudest to do it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Officials in Santa Clara County have been routinely testing solid waste samples in sewage to detect levels of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19"

It is a schitty job, but someone has to do it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey geez anyone think that California's worst-in-the-nation ~18% poverty level might be quite a bit contributory in this mess?

/'but our gdp eesa so beeeeg!'
//yeah i like california but goddamn if there isn't a crisis of neoliberal blindness run amok in the state...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pissnmoan: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.

I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.


It doesn't really matter since mortality is a stupid way to measure the impact of a disease. Polio had a mortality under 5% but a lot more people suffered life long crippling effects. I think you'll see the same with Covid. 30 years from now Medicare will be crushed under the weight of millions of seniors with lung and kidney damage.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2%

The roughly 2.5% mortality rate is dependent on there being enough room in hospitals to give what limited interventions we have.  Once ICUs and ERs are crammed full, that 2.5% should start driving right on up.


Yeah.  We're boned.

https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2020-12-17/southern-california-out-​of-icu-beds-amid-covid-19-surge
ICU availability in Southern California at 0%, and it's going to get worse, officials warn

The availability of intensive care unit beds throughout Southern California hit 0% Thursday, and officials warned that conditions in hospitals are expected to erode further if the coronavirus continues to spread unchecked.
...
About 600 new patients with COVID-19 are now being admitted to the hospital daily, and officials expect that that could rise to 750 to 1,350 a day by New Year's Eve.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just start a rumor over on Palver (or whatever the name of that site is where all the MAGA snowflakes fled Facebook for) that documents were uncovered showing that Obama and the Clintons have been secretly diverting shipments of masks destined for Red States to Blue States. All three of them have been overheard saying that Republicans should not be allowed to wear masks, that by concentrating the masks among Democrats that plan on seeing enough Republicans die from COVID-19 so that they will never again be able to win a Presidential election. Throw in a few made up quotes and date them to known meetings between any of the above three and it will spread like wildfire among the MAGAts, and pretty soon they will all be wearing masks!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: pissnmoan: vinniethepoo: Only a 1.2% mortality rate in California though, so that's good news. In my city it's 7.2% and I thought we were doing well. They've been doing everything right here: a strict no mask, no entry policy at all businesses and stores, temperature checks and hand sanitizers at all entrances, fairly strict social distancing requirements ("fairly" because some people are still idiots and ignore them), etc.

I hate to interject here but that 1.2% mortality rate in California may soon be a pleasant memory of the good old days.  As hospitals become overwhelmed and sick people can't be provided with care because it isn't available, sick people will die untreated or under treated.  That's going to be a lot of people who will die.  The mortality percentage can be expected to rise considerably going forward.

Look at it this way...

You (the USA) will leave your mark on history, as an example of what being a farking beligerant community of utter dumbasses means in a pandemic.

You will fuel decades of research papers, and be the basis of what the new pandenic protocols will use as examples what not to do.

All those deaths are not in vain..


OHgood!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I predict home water distillation units for drinking/ cooking purposes are going to make some serious headway.
thomassci.comView Full Size
Don't trust the tap!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow. Actual sane responses.  Normally
It's a shiatshow of lunatics and spin.  Well done, Fark!

Wait, no. That is not what Fark is for. WhT are you doing?!  I demand highly questionable sources and hand waving, possibly with name calling.

I will start. Poopy head!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At least California winters are mild enough that emergency tent hospitals won't be as unbearable as they would be in places where the snow likes to pile up.

/stay safe
 
Psychohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm usually better about not feeding trolls.  My apologies to the non-trolls out there.  Stay safe.
 
