(Fox News)   18 year old Georgia woman given the Cayman treatment along with her watersport loving boyfriend   (foxnews.com) divider line
58
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

2146 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 3:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skylar. That's why.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skylar Mack and her boyfriend, Cayman Islands-based competitive Jet Skier

He's a what now?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinky.

/DNRTFA
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far offshore do her freedumbs apply again?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I predict she will be very popular in prison.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it didn't give all the details, but why did her boyfriend go to jail for her stupidity?  Sounds like he was allowed to move freely since he lived there.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she'll get a Trumpy pardon!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's lucky she didn't get the Boxster treatment. Or the whale-tail Turbo.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She's cute. I'm sure she'll be fine in jail for a few months.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part about this is that five years from now they'll spend some extra money to upgrade to first class on a flight to Toronto and will be turned around at customs because of their criminal records.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Skylar. That's why.


Came here to make this point.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mack, a University of Georgia medical student

Between this and the article yesterday about nurses refusing to vaccinate en masse, I think I'll just brush up on my Spanish next time I go for a check-up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Skylar Mack
Vanjae Ramgee

Sooooo, Decepticons?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: Maybe it didn't give all the details, but why did her boyfriend go to jail for her stupidity?  Sounds like he was allowed to move freely since he lived there.


For dating an idiot i guess :/
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Skylar Mack and her boyfriend, Cayman Islands-based competitive Jet Skier

He's a what now?


It's like "DJ" or "You Tuber"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watersports-athlete boyfriend

I bet she's pissed off that she's not being pissed on. Or maybe she needs to piss him off. I don't know how these things work. Maybe I should ask Donald Trump.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 450x450]

She's cute. I'm sure she'll be fine in jail for a few months.


She will gain much life experience. Or rape. Probably more rape than anything.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have competitions in water sports? Ewww.

// IMPOTUS presumably approves.
 
bismark189
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x450]

She's cute. I'm sure she'll be fine in jail for a few months.


I'm sure she'd be fine in my jail IYKWIM...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: Mack, a University of Georgia medical student

Between this and the article yesterday about nurses refusing to vaccinate en masse, I think I'll just brush up on my Spanish next time I go for a check-up.


An 18 year old is in medical school?

lol, guess the paper isn't doing a lot of fact checking
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: weddingsinger: Skylar Mack and her boyfriend, Cayman Islands-based competitive Jet Skier

He's a what now?

It's like "DJ" or "You Tuber"


"Influencer"
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost didn't realize that this was Fox News, then I looked at the comments and found this trash Trump desciple's comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cayman Islands-based competitive Jet Skier Vanjae Ramgeet

That sounds like code for: trust fund baby.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: I almost didn't realize that this was Fox News, then I looked at the comments and found this trash Trump desciple's comment:

[Fark user image 844x191]


There's no news story a Fox fan can't turn into a reason to make an ignorant and racist post. It's the whole reason for the network.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Lifeless: Mack, a University of Georgia medical student

Between this and the article yesterday about nurses refusing to vaccinate en masse, I think I'll just brush up on my Spanish next time I go for a check-up.

An 18 year old is in medical school?

lol, guess the paper isn't doing a lot of fact checking


Nursing or biology I'm guessing
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Maybe it didn't give all the details, but why did her boyfriend go to jail for her stupidity?  Sounds like he was allowed to move freely since he lived there.


A different article says aiding and abetting.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Lifeless: Mack, a University of Georgia medical student

Between this and the article yesterday about nurses refusing to vaccinate en masse, I think I'll just brush up on my Spanish next time I go for a check-up.

An 18 year old is in medical school?

lol, guess the paper isn't doing a lot of fact checking


Yeah, she's not a University of Georgia medical student, she's a Mercer University college student.  Took me less than 15 seconds on Google to figure that one out.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't this sex move known as the Steele dossier special?
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read another article about this that had some more info. Besides the fine and community service getting turned into a jail sentence, the boyfriend got his victory in the jetski competition voided and a ban from competition. Also, the girl's dad is apparently another pro jetskier and got a sponsorship taken away. So all around, ouch.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

I came to the thread for Caymans, leaving disappointed because it's not that type of Cayman.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: weddingsinger: Lifeless: Mack, a University of Georgia medical student

Between this and the article yesterday about nurses refusing to vaccinate en masse, I think I'll just brush up on my Spanish next time I go for a check-up.

An 18 year old is in medical school?

lol, guess the paper isn't doing a lot of fact checking

Yeah, she's not a University of Georgia medical student, she's a Mercer University college student.  Took me less than 15 seconds on Google to figure that one out.


Well, you're the doctor....
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel like a Cayman Island jail might be better than my house.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mofa: They have competitions in water sports? Ewww.

// IMPOTUS presumably approves.


The synchronized events with large teams are actually kind of impressive. World class control. A fountain of many parts like you've never seen.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]
I came to the thread for Caymans, leaving disappointed because it's not that type of Cayman.


It's this kind

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monkey: I feel like a Cayman Island jail might be better than my house.


Well given that the British prison system has used terms like 'uninhabitable' to describe them... you might have to compare a little.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]
I came to the thread for Caymans, leaving disappointed because it's not that type of Cayman.


What's an RX8 doing in a Porsche thread?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]
I came to the thread for Caymans, leaving disappointed because it's not that type of Cayman.



Fark user imageView Full Size

I came to the thread for Caimans, leaving disappointed because it's not that type of Caiman.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Glitchwerks: [hips.hearstapps.com image 850x425]
I came to the thread for Caymans, leaving disappointed because it's not that type of Cayman.

It's this kind

[Fark user image 425x331]


Dammit Russ
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Maybe it didn't give all the details, but why did her boyfriend go to jail for her stupidity?  Sounds like he was allowed to move freely since he lived there.


They were both under lockdown/quarantine.

We aren't messing around here. Which is why I get to go out in public and treat life as mostly normal.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oukewldave: Maybe it didn't give all the details, but why did her boyfriend go to jail for her stupidity?  Sounds like he was allowed to move freely since he lived there.


He assisted her in breaking quarantine.  Apparently he got permission for her to quarantine with him which, I think, should mean that he was required to stay in quarantine as well.

He's a pampered rich kid son, his FB goes from a passion for rice-burner street rods 8 years ago (when it looks like he was just out of high school?) to jet skis.  The street rod pics don't really look much like Cayman, so he might have moved there at some point.  (Fun fact, you can effectively buy into Cayman.)

The Cayman boating groups where he competes have yanked his championship and maybe his membership.  So he's really enjoying the fallout of having his Georgia Miss come to play.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So wait a second, you're doing this in your country and you're not screaming about how it's fascist socialist communism and your leader is a nazi?

That's impossible!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Monkey: I feel like a Cayman Island jail might be better than my house.


You would be incredibly wrong on that I'm afraid. It's a hellhole and borderline human rights violation.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I read another article about this that had some more info. Besides the fine and community service getting turned into a jail sentence, the boyfriend got his victory in the jetski competition voided and a ban from competition. Also, the girl's dad is apparently another pro jetskier and got a sponsorship taken away. So all around, ouch.


Damn dude, consequence culture strikes again!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Monkey: I feel like a Cayman Island jail might be better than my house.

You would be incredibly wrong on that I'm afraid. It's a hellhole and borderline human rights violation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: I read another article about this that had some more info. Besides the fine and community service getting turned into a jail sentence, the boyfriend got his victory in the jetski competition voided and a ban from competition. Also, the girl's dad is apparently another pro jetskier and got a sponsorship taken away. So all around, ouch.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: So wait a second, you're doing this in your country and you're not screaming about how it's fascist socialist communism and your leader is a nazi?

That's impossible!


There was some of that. They were mostly told to shut up. In our case it was the lawyers who were the loudest.

Should have seen the reaction when the government wouldn't let us on the beach. People who hadn't seen the beach in years were up in arms.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Maybe she'll get a Trumpy pardon!


He'd be dumb enough to think he could do that.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I almost didn't realize that this was Fox News, then I looked at the comments and found this trash Trump desciple's comment:

[Fark user image 844x191]


Which is hilarious because I'm pretty sure they're confusing Cayman with Jamaica.

Cayman is pretty Anglo comparatively.

My favorite sight when I was there the last time was a car up on blocks on the front lawn of a house....a late model Jaguar up on blocks.  Because that's how Cayman white trash rolls.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: weddingsinger: Skylar Mack and her boyfriend, Cayman Islands-based competitive Jet Skier

He's a what now?

It's like "DJ" or "You Tuber"


I imagine it is - both in the sense we're thinking and in the sense that there are a few people that make pretty decent money on it.  There's competitive anything anymore - and someone's usually willing to give top performers in that competition money to endorse shiat.
 
