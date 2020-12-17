 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lost Coast Outpost)   Your daily ready-for-Fark headline: Eureka man recently arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs. With bonus "you think this will stop me?" mug shot   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

831 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 6:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think there's a song in there somewhere...

The Road Goes On Forever
Youtube 9JJvpUDK_Rc
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that was going to be about Eureka, CA without opening it

/It's an interesting place
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't tell Errol anything.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of guy who stalls attmepts at bail reform. Throw the book at him, please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue steel blues?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't seem to find what he was possessing.  Oh wait. Never mind.  I have found it.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's funny that he's being charged for the two .22 caliber rounds. If it were to go to trial I wonder how the jury would treat this if the prosecutor even bothered to take it to the court as it stands. Even though its not much more than a technicality, it will weigh against any kind of plea bargain.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
5 bags of heroin totaling 12.2 grams
3 bags of methamphetamine totaling 13.5 grams
$6,500 in US currency
2 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with alla that
 
God--
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pic of the arresting officer....
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It's funny that he's being charged for the two .22 caliber rounds. If it were to go to trial I wonder how the jury would treat this if the prosecutor even bothered to take it to the court as it stands. Even though its not much more than a technicality, it will weigh against any kind of plea bargain.


Felons can't possess ammunition. Easy guilty charge.

More telling to me is that they found two bullets, but no gun. Like dude just had a couple of bullets laying around in his car. Smart enough to not have a gun in the car and have his house mostly clean, but not smart enough to remember the bullets on the floor of his car. I may or may not have a small (long empty) open container in my car right now, but I'm damn sure there aren't any bullets in there.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

God--: [Fark user image image 225x225]
Pic of the arresting officer....


Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't forget about his trusty deputy.

/ damn you for posting this 19 minutes before I did.
// really wish they found a way to keep Olivia d'abo around for that show.
/// I need free slashies so I'll just say that Trevor Grant's accent and was awful.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dale "Davey" Baldridge (43 years old from Eureka)

Oh, you can call me Dale, or you can call me Dave or you can call me Davey but you doesn't have to call me David.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.