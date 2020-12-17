 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Dalton Police charge Daltons sexiest man of the year with trying to rob a store with airsoft gun   (newschannel9.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were always nice in Dalton.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was where the wife and I used to stop for lunch on the way to Florida.  Was really easy to remember the eit number on I75. 333.  We called it the "half evil" exit.  Guess this farkwit forgot the "half" part.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Combustion: I thought they were always nice in Dalton.


Only on the livestream with Drew.  After the cameras are off, so are all bets.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You don't find too many normal people in this business, Q."
 
dallylamma
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jon Gosselin has got to make those child support payments somehow.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Georgia again.  Obviously not the Dalton in the Lake District in the UK, record holder for the highest number of pubs per capita (useless now) and Mitt Romney's ancestral home.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Would that be John Boy Dalton?

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/will not enable sinclairstoryline.com - sorry DNRTFA
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, and I assume TFA is trying out to be the new Fark "smoking hot?"

/sorry, WNRTFA
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DPD spokesman Bruce Frazier says the incident happened at the Rose's Discount store at 1205 N. Glenwood Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m.

I'm sure he would have got away with at least tree fiddy.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
he looks sad that his master plan didn't work out. poor guy.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
rbuzby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even male cops, when they see a handsome face like that, and mostly white, they just drop the "Warrior cop shoot to kill then say you were scared" tactic they love to use on less pretty people.  Beauty makes even violent cops less violent.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sorry, but Dalton's sexiest man is of course Dalton.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Losing your hair at 21 makes people crazy I guess
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ISO15693: [Fark user image 425x239]

Losing your hair at 21 makes people crazy I guess


Perhaps there's an alternate causality there?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He looks like all the parts of a Mr. Potato Head that were left behind in the drafting phase.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Super sexy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: Sorry, but Dalton's sexiest man is of course Dalton.
[Fark user image image 300x168]


Came for Dalton, leaving satisfied.
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a dummy!

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is next door.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ISO15693: [Fark user image 425x239]

Losing your hair at 21 makes people crazy I guess


It's those "bedroom eyes" of his
 
deadsanta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or are mugshot articles on Fark slowly making phrenology be worth a second look?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pretty sure someone in middle school wrote that article.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Pretty sure someone in middle school wrote that article.


Wrong thread...


/Nevermind
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hrm, was expecting more something along these lines for some reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zbtop: Hrm, was expecting more something along these lines for some reason.

[Fark user image 781x957]


What a waste of what could be a really good looking man. Neck tattoos and that stupid "I belong in prison" teardrop.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Argh, what are the chances someone would have already posted that graphic?

/pretty good actually
 
