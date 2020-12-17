 Skip to content
 
(Popular Science)   Popular Science in 2011: "2020 Vision: A Look Forward To The Promises of a Truly Amazing Year". They didn't get everything wrong, however   (popsci.com) divider line
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give them this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA:Click to launch the photo gallery

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think they missed the key secret to writing these articles in 2011:
That you set the date so far in the future that the results can't be challenged in your own lifetime...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
According to this, I should have had a sexbot 20 years ago.
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
QuickDirtyOS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hint: some of you just need to drop your potheads and see this one word: (farking) HELL..
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



'We believe that life in 2020 will be nothing like it is today in 1918.'
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
well, it was pretty amazing.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sorry.   As a child, I was led to believe that in 2020 we'd be living under the sea, riding turtles, and going to school with dolphins.

videocollector.co.ukView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why does that flying car have chopper propellers AND wings? Might as well put a tank cannon on it and a ship hull underneath. Cover all your bases!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Why does that flying car have chopper propellers AND wings? Might as well put a tank cannon on it and a ship hull underneath. Cover all your bases!


I assume it's a fast moving gyrocopter (pusher engine on the back is the giveaway). At a fast forward speed, you change the angle of attack of the rotating blades which reduce the lift they produce. But the little wings can take up that slack.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'm sorry.   As a child, I was led to believe that in 2020 we'd be living under the sea, riding turtles, and going to school with dolphins.

[videocollector.co.uk image 600x420]


I wasn't expecting everything to go crazy until next year...

media.forbiddenplanet.comView Full Size
 
