Space Cadet demoted for skipping duty to get a PS5. Worth it
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Your actions are an extreme deviation from the professionalism expected of you as a member of the armed forces."

I think it is above the level of professionalism expected from a member of a bullshiat branch created by donald trump.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cyber Monday was a bit stressful but some of us managed to beat the scalpers in getting one online. I was actually in a work video conference when the TACTICAL NUKE INCOMING! siren went off and managed to get one for the kiddo.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its the space forces version of the kobayashi maru, show up for work or go buy a platstation 5.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Its the space forces version of the kobayashi maru, show up for work or go buy a platstation 5.


Playstation*
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And he saluted and took his punishment.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope Biden gets rid of this.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline" is peak Millennial. I'm surprised the letter of discipline didn't include memes and emojis.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the best people for Trump's space force.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline" is peak Millennial. I'm surprised the letter of discipline didn't include memes and emojis.


The youngest Millenial is now over the age of 22. You're looking at the Zoomers.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?



Wargames.....on a Playstation PS5.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I really hope Biden gets rid of this.


I mean......if we get rid of the Space Force.....how are we going to construct a giant space-based Archimedes burning lens?

/ I could be serious, you never know
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: Farkenhostile: Its the space forces version of the kobayashi maru, show up for work or go buy a platstation 5.

PlayStation*
 
Invincible Sky Lizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whats training for space force, elite dangerous or squadrons?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: iheartscotch: I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?


Wargames.....on a Playstation PS5.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cadet is going to Elite Dangerous and call himself commander.

Then start greeting officers with "Oh seven!" instead of saluting them
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this totally happened
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline" is peak Millennial. I'm surprised the letter of discipline didn't include memes and emojis.

The youngest Millenial is now over the age of 22. You're looking at the Zoomers.


Look, pal, don't make me pull this onion off my belt and shake it at you. All I know is all these ass-eating, yolo-spouting, yeeting, dabbing, tik-tokking little twerps seem weird and scary to me. Millennial, zoomer, floomer, bazoomer whatever, I'll have none of it! Back in my day, we...[falls asleep, drools]
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can believe this, but the exchanges on base have had PS5s and Xbox new xbox in store since launch pretty regularly and are putting them online now, that person is an idiot. Sony and I'm sure Microsoft have a deal worked out with them since this is their target demographic.

/Still remember getting an Xbox 360 in iraq at launch but couldn't buy soap, the thing I went into the shopette for that day
//also tax free
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is dumber than beaching a 5-ton on top of a berm.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?


How's the GPS on your phone and in your car doing?
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: iheartscotch: I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?

How's the GPS on your phone and in your car doing?


Fine, just like they were long before it was the busywork they gave to space force.
 
Brofar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: iheartscotch: I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?

How's the GPS on your phone and in your car doing?


That has nothing to do with Space Force.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have been very disappointed with the younger ranks i come across. NCOs tell me they have to treat them gingerly. I would have referred them for charges for have the shiat i have seen.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Half
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: iheartscotch: I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?

How's the GPS on your phone and in your car doing?


The fark?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd reply along the lines of...

"LOL that's on tweek! You know what's LIT? Having that PS5 sit in storage when you go to military prison for being AWOL yo!"
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcos P: johnny_vegas: iheartscotch: I mean....what is it that they actually, you know, DO at Ye Olde Space Force?

How's the GPS on your phone and in your car doing?

The fark?


Right? Lol
 
ng2810
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: I can believe this, but the exchanges on base have had PS5s and Xbox new xbox in store since launch pretty regularly and are putting them online now, that person is an idiot. Sony and I'm sure Microsoft have a deal worked out with them since this is their target demographic.

/Still remember getting an Xbox 360 in iraq at launch but couldn't buy soap, the thing I went into the shopette for that day
//also tax free


He's from Space Delta 8, based in Schriever. I'm looking at the maps of that place - it's in the middle of nowhere and doesnt seem to have an exchange, which is weird. Is that an Air Force/Space Force thing to not have an Exchange on base?
 
