 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Every year this happens. A baby jesus statue is stolen from a Nativity scene. You know, this wouldn't happen if they'd just nail him down   (bbc.com) divider line
53
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Dec 2020 at 2:20 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo Hiss.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upvotes for subby, I nearly choked on my drink
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

/ upvoted
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This should have been filed under VINTAGE.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe he got raptured.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You nailed it, subby.  +1
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You shouldn't be putting Baby Jesus in the Nativity scene until Christmas Eve, I mean if you want to do it properly.
 
crinz83
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
wherever it is, i bet it's crying
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Attach him to Mary via the umbilical cord.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow subby, bravo!
 
drayno76
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Early HOTY contender!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's really rude and subby wins the Internets today.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the difference between Jesus and a picture of Jesus?

You just need 1 nail to hang the picture heyooooo
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: You shouldn't be putting Baby Jesus in the Nativity scene until Christmas Eve, I mean if you want to do it properly.


Since, according to the details provided in the Bible, Jesus was probably born in the Spring even that wouldn't be doing it properly.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You glorious bastard, Subby
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcos P: What's the difference between Jesus and a picture of Jesus?

You just need 1 nail to hang the picture heyooooo


Why doesn't Jesus like M&Ms? They fall through his hand before he can eat them.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drayno76: Early HOTY contender!


Early? It's December you know...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Damn subby, hats off to you. Brutal, effective and funny.
 
ng2810
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is what churches in my neighborhood do to prevent such things. Sad, but necessary.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm still laughing
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jst3p: Marcos P: What's the difference between Jesus and a picture of Jesus?

You just need 1 nail to hang the picture heyooooo

Why doesn't Jesus like M&Ms? They fall through his hand before he can eat them.


Jesus walks into a hotel puts three nails on the front desk and asks "Can you put me up for the night?"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've know a few people who would have nailed Jesus given a chance.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: drayno76: Early HOTY contender!

Early? It's December you know...


This year's HOTY voting is over and done.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcos P: jst3p: Marcos P: What's the difference between Jesus and a picture of Jesus?

You just need 1 nail to hang the picture heyooooo

Why doesn't Jesus like M&Ms? They fall through his hand before he can eat them.

Jesus walks into a hotel puts three nails on the front desk and asks "Can you put me up for the night?"


How does Jesus stay in shape?

Cross-fit.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ng2810: [Fark user image 425x425]
This is what churches in my neighborhood do to prevent such things. Sad, but necessary.


Well he's in a cage, but at least he's not separated from his parents.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jst3p: Hills-Sachs_Legion: You shouldn't be putting Baby Jesus in the Nativity scene until Christmas Eve, I mean if you want to do it properly.

Since, according to the details provided in the Bible, Jesus was probably born in the Spring even that wouldn't be doing it properly.


BAD RELIGION : God rest you Jerry Mentleman
Youtube fNbBg0fUNCE


"Remember Christ our savior was born on His birthday"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jst3p: Hills-Sachs_Legion: You shouldn't be putting Baby Jesus in the Nativity scene until Christmas Eve, I mean if you want to do it properly.

Since, according to the details provided in the Bible, Jesus was probably born in the Spring even that wouldn't be doing it properly.


Depends on which details.  There are a lot of conflicting details in the story.

On a side note, did you know that you did not travel to your ancestors town to take a Census.  Think about it.  The romans wanted accurate Census's and they wanted to know where everyone was living at that time, not where their ancestors were from.  It's hard enough getting people to take the census when they can do it online, or when you keep sending census takers repeatedly to their door.  You are not going to get much of a response if you make everyone travel to grandmas house to do it.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ng2810: [Fark user image image 425x425]
This is what churches in my neighborhood do to prevent such things. Sad, but necessary.


It's 2020, and they're undocumented migrants. The only unrealistic part of that scene is keeping them together.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ng2810: [Fark user image 425x425]
This is what churches in my neighborhood do to prevent such things. Sad, but necessary.


Didn't prevent the "star" from falling down.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ng2810: [Fark user image 425x425]
This is what churches in my neighborhood do to prevent such things. Sad, but necessary.


Is that Joseph wearing or mask or just a reeeaaally bad fake beard?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: What's the difference between Jesus and a picture of Jesus?

You just need 1 nail to hang the picture heyooooo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: jst3p: Hills-Sachs_Legion: You shouldn't be putting Baby Jesus in the Nativity scene until Christmas Eve, I mean if you want to do it properly.

Since, according to the details provided in the Bible, Jesus was probably born in the Spring even that wouldn't be doing it properly.

Depends on which details.  There are a lot of conflicting details in the story.

On a side note, did you know that you did not travel to your ancestors town to take a Census.  Think about it.  The romans wanted accurate Census's and they wanted to know where everyone was living at that time, not where their ancestors were from.  It's hard enough getting people to take the census when they can do it online, or when you keep sending census takers repeatedly to their door.  You are not going to get much of a response if you make everyone travel to grandmas house to do it.


It's almost as if the whole story, along with its lessons about how great it is to be poor, was made up by the wealthy and powerful in order to control the poverty stricken masses...
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ng2810: [Fark user image 425x425]
This is what churches in my neighborhood do to prevent such things. Sad, but necessary.

Is that Joseph wearing or mask or just a reeeaaally bad fake beard?


It's just there to pull attention away from Mary's receding hairline.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Take the Jesus, leave the Caganer."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ng2810: [Fark user image image 425x425]
This is what churches in my neighborhood do to prevent such things. Sad, but necessary.


To be more correct they should have separated Jesus from his immigrant parents!
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
After three days Jesus returned to his disciples, but they didn't believe him. So he told them he would walk on water. He walked out on the lake and immediately sank to the bottom.

Jesus said, "This was a lot easier before my feet had holes in them."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ was Born In a Manger | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim UK
Youtube qDiYtD10LlQ
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow. This thread is the Christian version of Jews telling Holocaust jokes. LOL.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: jst3p: Hills-Sachs_Legion: You shouldn't be putting Baby Jesus in the Nativity scene until Christmas Eve, I mean if you want to do it properly.

Since, according to the details provided in the Bible, Jesus was probably born in the Spring even that wouldn't be doing it properly.

Depends on which details.  There are a lot of conflicting details in the story.

On a side note, did you know that you did not travel to your ancestors town to take a Census.  Think about it.  The romans wanted accurate Census's and they wanted to know where everyone was living at that time, not where their ancestors were from.  It's hard enough getting people to take the census when they can do it online, or when you keep sending census takers repeatedly to their door.  You are not going to get much of a response if you make everyone travel to grandmas house to do it.


As a census worked I know this to be true!
 
IDisME
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Waste of time.  It would be gone three days later anyway.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Mr.Hawk: drayno76: Early HOTY contender!

Early? It's December you know...

This year's HOTY voting is over and done.


Yes. Thus the issue. We should vote for the headline of the year until all of the headlines are done for the year. IMO...
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Wow. This thread is the Christian version of Jews telling Holocaust jokes. LOL.


Those are killlers.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y'all need some Moral Orel up in here.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Sarah Jessica Farker: Mr.Hawk: drayno76: Early HOTY contender!

Early? It's December you know...

This year's HOTY voting is over and done.

Yes. Thus the issue. We should vote for the headline of the year until all of the headlines are done for the year. IMO...


So you are saying move the voting until January, but my Spotify playlist already has my listening stats for the year!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: y'all need some Moral Orel up in here.


Drink piss!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: y'all need some Moral Orel up in here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Theft is illegal.  Find the thief, and after a fair trial, have the judge sentence zim to being crushed by a dump truck load of baby jesuses.  And stream the jesusing of the thief on youtube.  Of course.  If people want baby Jesus so bad they have to steal one, then give them what they want.  A whole truckload at a time.

Problem solved.  After 3 or 4 court ordered baby Jesus crushing are publication shed to youtube, I bet people stop stealing the baby Jesus.  Or they won't, and we have to reuse the truck like ads of Jesus statues over and over.  Whatever.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.